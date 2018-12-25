Hillcrest Elementary
Topic: Holiday laughs
Knock knock
Who’s there
Justin
Justin who
Justin time for Christmas.
-
Knock Knock
Who’s there
Mary and Abby
Mary and Abby who
Mary Christmas and Abby new year.
-
Knock Knock.
Who’s there?
Snow.
Snow who?
Snow sledding today-not enough snow - Ricky
Knock knock.
Who’s there?
Santa.
Santa who?
Santa letter to the North Pole - Harper G.
Q: What do you call a greedy elf?
A: Elfish
Q: What did the lion have in common with christmas?
A: Sandy Claws - Nina H.
Q: What never eats at Christmas dinner?
A: The turkey - it’s stuffed!
Q:Why is santa so good at karate?
A: He has a black belt! By:Betty Helland
What Christmas carol is a favorite to parents? A silent night - Frances
Q: What’s the wettest animal at the North Pole?
A: The rain-deer
Q: Why are Christmas trees like bad knitters?
A: They both drop needles - Taylin
What is the #1 Christmas present?
A broken drum - you can't beat it!
Why did Santa cross the road?
Because it was the chicken’s day off!
Why do reindeers tell good stories?
Because they all have tails!
Which of Santa’s reindeer has bad manners?
RUDE - olph!
What rains at the North Pole?
Reindeer! - Amaya J.
Knock knock who’s there? Pikachu pikachu who? Pikachu christmas presents and you’ll be trouble.
Knock knock who’s there? robin robin who? Robin all the christmas presents again said the grinch.
Knock knock. Who’s there? Ribbit. Ribbit who? Ribbit the christmas present.
Knock knock who’s there? Red . red who? Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.
Knock knock. Who’s there? Chikmank. Chikmank who? Chikmank wan’t up you tree sir! - Alexandra
Knock knock who's there Anna
anna who
anna chance I could come in? its cold out here!
Q. What do elves drive ?
A. A toyOTA - James
Knock,knock.
Who’s there?
Snow.
Snow who?
Snow ones at the door.
Knock knock
Who’s there?
Santa
Santa who?
Santa Cluas. - Audrey
My favorite knock knock joke is Knock Knock whos there Elf.Elf who ?Elfant likes peanuts for Christmas.
My other favorite joke is Knock Knock whos there Eve. Eve who?Christmas Eve.
My last joke is Knock Knock Whos there ?Ginger ginger who? Gingerbread man.
My favorite riddle is Why is it always cold at Christmas?Because it's in Decembrrrrrrrrrrrrr. - Haylee