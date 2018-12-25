Try 1 month for 99¢

Hillcrest Elementary

Topic: Holiday laughs

Knock knock

Who’s there

Justin

Justin who

Justin time for Christmas.

-

Knock Knock

Who’s there

Mary and Abby

Mary and Abby who

Mary Christmas and Abby new year.

-

Knock Knock.

Who’s there?

Snow.

Snow who?

Snow sledding today-not enough snow - Ricky

Knock knock.

Who’s there?

Santa.

Santa who?

Santa letter to the North Pole - Harper G.

Q: What do you call a greedy elf?

A: Elfish

Q: What did the lion have in common with christmas?

A: Sandy Claws - Nina H.

Q: What never eats at Christmas dinner?

A: The turkey - it’s stuffed!

Q:Why is santa so good at karate?

A: He has a black belt! By:Betty Helland

What Christmas carol is a favorite to parents? A silent night - Frances

Q: What’s the wettest animal at the North Pole?

A: The rain-deer

Q: Why are Christmas trees like bad knitters?

A: They both drop needles - Taylin

What is the #1 Christmas present?

A broken drum - you can't beat it!

Why did Santa cross the road?

Because it was the chicken’s day off!

Why do reindeers tell good stories?

Because they all have tails!

Which of Santa’s reindeer has bad manners?

RUDE - olph!

What rains at the North Pole?

Reindeer! - Amaya J.

Knock knock who’s there? Pikachu pikachu who? Pikachu christmas presents and you’ll be trouble.

Knock knock who’s there? robin robin who? Robin all the christmas presents again said the grinch.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Ribbit. Ribbit who? Ribbit the christmas present.

Knock knock who’s there? Red . red who? Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Chikmank. Chikmank who? Chikmank wan’t up you tree sir! - Alexandra

Knock knock who's there Anna

anna who

anna chance I could come in? its cold out here!

Q. What do elves drive ?

A. A toyOTA - James

Knock,knock.

Who’s there?

Snow.

Snow who?

Snow ones at the door.

Knock knock

Who’s there?

Santa

Santa who?

Santa Cluas. - Audrey

My favorite knock knock joke is Knock Knock whos there Elf.Elf who ?Elfant likes peanuts for Christmas.

My other favorite joke is Knock Knock whos there Eve. Eve who?Christmas Eve.

My last joke is Knock Knock Whos there ?Ginger ginger who? Gingerbread man.

My favorite riddle is Why is it always cold at Christmas?Because it's in Decembrrrrrrrrrrrrr. - Haylee

0
0
0
0
0