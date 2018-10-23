Hillcrest Elementary
Topic: Halloween jokes
What did the mommy ghost say to the baby ghost?
Don’t spook until you’re spooken to - Cayla B.
How do vampires get around on Halloween night?
By blood vessels - Audrey P.
What do you get when you cross a pumpkin with a squash?
A squashed pumpkin pie - Alexandra L.
What’s it like to be kissed by a vampire?
It’s a pain in the neck - Frances H.
What do you call a witch who lives at the beach?
A sand-witch - Taylin J.
What instrument does a skeleton play?
The tromBONE - Benny K.
How do you scare a mummy?
With a yummy dummy in a crash test crummy - Haylee S.
Why didn’t the skeleton cross the road?
Because he had no guts. - Danna R-G.
What do you call a little monster’s parents?
Mummy and deady - Betty H.
Why do ghosts shiver and moan?
It’s drafty under that sheet - Circe S.
How does a girl vampire flirt?
She bats her eyes - Harper G.
Why doesn’t anybody like Dracula?
He has a bat temper - Nina H.
Why did Dracula take cold medicine?
To stop his coffin - Josie P.