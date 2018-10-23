Try 1 month for 99¢

Hillcrest Elementary

Topic: Halloween jokes

What did the mommy ghost say to the baby ghost?

Don’t spook until you’re spooken to - Cayla B.

How do vampires get around on Halloween night?

By blood vessels - Audrey P.

What do you get when you cross a pumpkin with a squash?

A squashed pumpkin pie - Alexandra L.

What’s it like to be kissed by a vampire?

It’s a pain in the neck - Frances H.

What do you call a witch who lives at the beach?

A sand-witch - Taylin J.

What instrument does a skeleton play?

The tromBONE - Benny K.

How do you scare a mummy?

With a yummy dummy in a crash test crummy - Haylee S.

Why didn’t the skeleton cross the road?

Because he had no guts. - Danna R-G.

What do you call a little monster’s parents?

Mummy and deady - Betty H.

Why do ghosts shiver and moan?

It’s drafty under that sheet - Circe S.

How does a girl vampire flirt?

She bats her eyes - Harper G.

Why doesn’t anybody like Dracula?

He has a bat temper - Nina H.

Why did Dracula take cold medicine?

To stop his coffin - Josie P.

