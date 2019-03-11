NORTH BEND — Kevin Bogatin is the new superintendent for the North Bend School District.
The school board made the announcement at the beginning of Monday evening’s regular meeting, which was met with a round of excited applause.
“We’ve been through a year-long superintendent search that culminated a couple weeks ago with candidates coming in,” said Julianna Seldon, board chair. “The board worked hard to make a decision.”
Board member Bob Adams made the motion to give Bogatin a three-year superintendent contract and authorize the board chair to negotiate the terms of employment. The motion was unanimously approved.
“We’re excited to start our work together for the next school year,” Seldon said, though took a minute to share her appreciation for outgoing Superintendent Bill Yester, who will be retiring at the end of the school year. “(Yester) has done fabulous work and we’re excited that legacy is going to be passed on and we can move forward and do more great work.”
Seldon told the crowded room she feels lucky that the district’s nationwide search resulted in three “excellent” candidates, which also included Dr. Josh Middleton and Susan Penrod.
“I want to thank the candidates for their time and interest, but (Bogatin) emerged and so we welcome him to the home of the bulldogs,” she said.
As The World previously reported, Bogatin told attendees during his community forum last month that if offered the position of superintendent he would integrate himself into the area through outreach initiatives and one-on-one meetings.
“I feel like my nine years as an assistant superintendent and all the experience I’ve gained has really prepared me to take on this next role,” said Bogatin during the Feb. 26 forum. “I’m ready for this opportunity.”
This is Bogatin's second run for a superintendent spot in Coos County, having applied for the position in Coos Bay in 2016.
Seldon explained during Monday night’s meeting that Bogatin stood out in the North Bend search from his work in several state educational organizations and holds both passion and enthusiasm for education and students.
“He has experience with equity work with his current district as well, making an excellent choice for our new superintendent,” she said. “It was great to work together.”