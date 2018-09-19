COQUILLE — Though Winter Lakes teacher Jeff Collier resigned on Tuesday, the Coquille School District’s investigation continues.
“We have to do a report to the Teacher Standards and Practices Commission,” explained district Superintendent Tim Sweeney early Wednesday morning.
Special Program’s Director Wayne Gallagher is leading the investigation into the sexually explicit posts written by Collier, which has revealed that at least one Winter Lakes student communicated with Collier on the string of posts. Collier allegedly wrote to her, stating, “And the (explicit) unite … again, you know I’m right, slutzzz…”
“As far as the original post, that was not to a student,” Sweeney said. “There were other students that responded to Mr. Collier and he responded to them, but that was a very brief exchange.”
As The World previously reported, the issue began Sunday on Facebook’s CoosVille – Buy and Sell page where Collier began posting sexually charged comments to a woman trying to sell a car because he thought her profile picture was inappropriate.
“I don’t want to think of her doing dirty deeds when looking for a car to buy . . . where is her dignity,” was one of many posts written by Collier. “Your profile pic looks like you are giving the gesture of eating (expletive)… nothing wrong with eating (expletive), it’s just not very lady like to have it as a profile pic lol.”
Sweeney told The World on Tuesday that the district was made aware of the posts by “multiple community members.”
“We found the posts to be disturbing and do not find that to be the professional behavior we expect,” Sweeney said in a previous interview.
After receiving notification that the posts were made, he met with Gallagher and Winter Lakes Principal Tony Jones on Monday at 7 a.m. to go over what Collier publicly wrote.
“I believe it is resolved now, though the investigation will continue,” Sweeney said, adding that Collier will still be able to work at other school districts.
When asked why Collier resigned instead of being fired, Sweeney explained that it was more beneficial to reach a mutual agreement.
“You have a much better chance that the situation is completely resolved when you come to a mutual agreement,” he said. “I found in the past where we terminated employees and thought we had great cause to do so, but in the end the arbitrator did not agree with us and we had a cash settlement significantly higher than I would have preferred. Once bitten, twice shy, so it’s always better to work together, work with the union, work with the employee and come to a mutual agreement than to have a knee jerk reaction that costs the district more money.”
Collier had been with the district since 2011, having taught math at Coquille Junior High School before making the jump to teach high school math at Winter Lakes. Sweeney said that while at Winter Lakes, Collier taught an average of 125 students either directly or online.
As for replacing him, Sweeney said “the district is fortuitous.”
“We hired, last Tuesday, a teacher to work in our career technical education program at Winter Lakes and that teacher has advanced math endorsement, so the advanced math (Collier) taught will be picked up immediately,” Sweeney said. “The rest will be split among the staff, but we put out a job posting. It could take a while to find another math teacher in the current climate.”
Sweeney referred to the teacher shortage all districts are facing.
“We had this bump in the road and are working through it, but it’s been a great start to the school year,” Sweeney said. “It’s still a great time to be in Coquille.”