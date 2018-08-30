COOS BAY — Homeless youth are outfitted for the new school year.
The At Risk Youth Project held its second annual Back to School event Wednesday, sponsored by Jordan Cove and supported by local Verizon Wireless stores and Gibbs RV. Jordan Cover donated $3,500 for the event, while Verizon Wireless donated all leftover backpacks from its own Back to School event. Gibbs RV made over 80 hygiene bags, which included towels, shampoos and conditioners, and soap.
Miss Coos County Outstanding Teen Aly Hutchings shows the contents of a donated backpack Wednesday the At Risk Youth Project in Coos Bay.
“The Marshfield High School Charity Program also put together the backpacks for elementary and high school homeless youth,” said Melinda Torres, ARK Project program manager. “In total, we have 250 backpacks here. It’s exciting that all of these community partners came together for this event, making sure our kids experiencing homelessness have nice school supplies and a cute backpack they can choose before school starts up again.”
Last year, the ARK Project served over 300 homeless youth just in the Coos Bay School District. Torres said even that number is a rough estimate.
“This event is important to these kids because part of going back to school is feeling good about yourself,” Torres said. “Having a brand new backpack gives these children and youth the opportunity to have something new, something they choose, and all of the school supplies we have are name brand.”
According to Torres, providing these students with brand name items, such as Crayola crayons, means providing them with quality tools for school.
“It is about giving them the best,” she said. “We emphasize quality and usually other students have brand name stuff, so why can’t the kids we serve have the same?”
Manning the backpack area during the Wednesday event was 2018’s Miss Coos County Outstanding Teen. Aly Hutchings’ platform is helping homeless youth and said it is also just something she supports as a human.
“I chose this as a platform because my sister would have been able to use these resources if she was still living with us and it is a great thing people need to know about,” Hutchings said. “This is a bigger problem than most people realize.”
As for supporting the ARK Project event, Hutchings said she was happy to be there and see families get the supplies they need for school.
Leftover backpacks and supplies from the event will be evenly distributed throughout every school district in Coos County. For families who missed the event, extra backpacks will be saved for them if they reach out to Torres by calling 541-267-3104 ext. 7115.