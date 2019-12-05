COOS BAY — After this week, the Harding Building will be sealed off except for the gym and wrestling area.
The Coos Bay BEST Bond is moving forward as the Eastside construction wraps up and the Coos Bay School District looks to the next big project: demolishing Harding and constructing the brand new Marshfield Junior High.
Initially, the district planed on demolishing Harding in the fall or early winter, but the date is now pushed out to March to give sports teams a place to compete.
“The demolition has been moved because it gives us time with the winter sporting activities so we can utilize the gym and wrestling area down below,” said Bryan Trendell, district superintendent. “We need to get through those two seasons.”
Even though the gym and wrestling area will continue to be used for another few months, the rest of the building is being sealed off for asbestos abatement.
“That process will start fairly quickly this month,” Trendell said.
Once the sport seasons are ended, abatement will begin on the gym and wrestling area which Trendell says has “a lot of asbestos.” Also before demolition, the district is providing the community a chance to purchase the old gym floor, which is still in good condition even though it was built in the 1960s.
“I’ve been approached by a couple different people interested in the gym floor,” Trendell said. “So far that includes the Boat Works Center in Empire. They would like to re-purpose some of that for projects they do with kids. There’s a possibility of some of the floor going there.”
If private parties are interested in re-purposing the Harding Building’s gym floor, the district may end up opening it up for bids. To find out more about acquiring part of the gym floor, call the district office at 541-267-3104.
In addition to the gym floor being re-purposed, beams from the gym area are going to be incorporated into the new Marshfield Junior High building.
“There are a couple beams in the gym that will become part of the main office counter area,” Trendell said. “Some benches will be built from it and put throughout the building.”
Though Trendell said he is excited to see the BEST bond moving forward as scheduled, seeing the Harding Building come down in 2020 will be bittersweet.
“I attended Harding in 1975 to 1977 and my dad taught there for 30 years,” he said. “We will shoot for a commemoration evening in February, have a farewell like we did with Eastside … But we are excited. When you get into construction you worry about falling behind schedule or behind budget but we’re on schedule and within budget, which is a good place to be.”