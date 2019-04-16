COOS BAY — The new $20 million Eastside School is now being built.
Ground was broken Friday in a ceremony attended by State Representative Caddy McKeown and Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti, alongside nearly 75 community members, board members, and Coos Bay BEST Bond leaders.
“It was outstanding,” said Bryan Trendell about the event, superintendent for the Coos Bay School District. “It was a great feeling to break ground. It’s been a little while since we passed the bond and have gone through lots of meeting and planning behind the scenes and not a lot of action to see the work getting done. We’re ready for it to happen.”
Trendell said that progress on the new building will be seen in the next few weeks as Chambers Construction moves in and puts up construction fencing, hauls equipment on site and begins the groundwork phase.
McKeown and Benetti spoke during the Friday event, as did Ellen Webster and James Martin who had been instrumental in educating the public about the Coos Bay BEST Bond and getting it approved.
“The Coos Bay BEST Bond Committee was a grassroots group that took on the charge of the campaign and how we were going to get the bond passed,” Trendell remembered.
Trendell also spoke before ceremonial shovels broke ground.
As work is done on the new Eastside School, major renovations are also being done to the Millicoma School next door, which has a budget of $7 million.
“We’re on schedule and staying on budget,” Trendell said. “We’re dedicated to do what it is we set out to do when we put that bond out to vote. We wanted to build a new elementary school, new junior high and do some major upgrades to Sunset, Millicoma and Madison.”
Some of those renovations at Millicoma include new pickup and drop off spots that are safer for students and traffic, while also merging with the new Eastside School’s pickup and drop off spots.
“It’s exciting for the community, for our district, and our staff,” Trendell said, adding with a laugh that, “our kids will be excited once they see the heavy equipment rolling around out there.”