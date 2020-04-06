Southwestern Oregon Community College aerial view

Southwestern Oregon Community College aerial view

 Contributed photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Adult & Pre-College Education Department, a college and career preparation program, will be offering General Education Development (GED) exam preparation, college and career preparation, college placement test preparation, Adult Basic Education (ABE), and English as a Second Language (ESL) courses during spring term.

All are online and all are free.

Students can build a pipeline to enter college, training programs and jobs in high-demand career areas.

Spring term 2020 begins Monday, April 6, through June 13.

Simply email llcinfo@socc.edu or call 541-888-1593 to get started.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters



Load comments