COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Adult & Pre-College Education Department, a college and career preparation program, will be offering General Education Development (GED) exam preparation, college and career preparation, college placement test preparation, Adult Basic Education (ABE), and English as a Second Language (ESL) courses during spring term.
All are online and all are free.
Students can build a pipeline to enter college, training programs and jobs in high-demand career areas.
Spring term 2020 begins Monday, April 6, through June 13.
Simply email llcinfo@socc.edu or call 541-888-1593 to get started.
