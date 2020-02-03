NORTH BEND — Saturday night, the North Bend High School music program hosted its annual Funksgiving fundraiser at the North Bend Community Center.
“I can’t remember exactly how many years we’ve been doing this, but I think we’re getting close to 10 years,” NBHS band teacher Amber Yester said. “The fundraiser is for our instrumental music department.”
The Saturn Aliens perform Saturday during the North Bend High School jazz band's Funksgiving fundraiser at the North Bend Community Center.
Both the middle school and high school jazz bands performed, along with a student group from North Bend High School called Saturn Aliens.
According to Yester, the event usually raises around $1,000 for the music department. The money goes toward replacing and repairing instruments, among other things.
“This year the individual ticket sales are going to each student that’s going to Anaheim. That’s going to help fund their trip to California," Yester said.
The North Bend High School jazz band plays Saturday for a crowd gathered during their annual Funksgiving fundraiser at the North Bend Communit…
The music students sold around 80 tickets prior to the event, with more expected to be sold at the door. Yester said the turnout is usually between 120 and 180 people.
During the event, wood fire pizzas and salads were made and served by the school's culinary students, the Blazing Bulldogs.