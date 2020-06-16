COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College is offering free GED and Adult Basic Education classes online summer term. These classes prepare individuals to take the GED exam and update skills to enroll in college or career training programs. Students enrolled in these classes can build a pipeline to enter college, training programs and jobs in high-demand career areas.
GED and Adult Basic Education classes will meet live online via Zoom on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Day classes meet from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Night Classes meet from 5:30- to 7:30 p.m. Summer term starts June 22 and ends Aug. 13.
For more information or to register for orientation and classes, email Adult & Pre-College Education at llcinfo@socc.edu.
