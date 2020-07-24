COOS BAY — Columbia Pacific Maritime will offer three no-cost, no-obligation informational seminars about maritime employment opportunities and how to get your career started in the industry.
The seminars are limited to nine people on a first-come, first-seated basis starting at 10 a.m. in room 207 of the Newmark Center (2110 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay). Seminars are scheduled:
• Monday, July 27
• Wednesday, July 29
• Friday, July 31
Seminars end when all participant questions are addressed.
Columbia Pacific Maritime is a U.S. Coast Guard approved maritime school located in the Newmark Center of Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Coos Bay campus. Owner and instructor Dennis Degner will provide an overview of credentialing criteria, the various types of trainings offered and how to apply those trainings in a career.
Merchant mariner employment opportunities are an essential service that provide livable wages in positions locally and abroad. The courses offered at Columbia Pacific Maritime are non-credit and completed in an accelerated training environment to move people into the workforce quickly.
For more information about the school, visit columbiapacificmaritime.com or call 503-841-6066. Follow on Facebook at @ColPacMartime.
