COOS COUNTY — Oregon Connections Academy studentsgraduated this month at the State Fairgrounds in Salem, including students from Coos County.
According to a press release from the online school, this is the 11th graduating class for the “longest running and largest provider of high-quality tuition-free virtual public education in the state,” the release said.
Nearly 240 students graduated out of a class of 450 and of those there were four Coos County graduates. Those graduates were Laikyn Bouska from Myrtle Point, Hayley Drake from Coquille, Jared Duval from Bandon, and Johnnie Horn from Coos Bay.
“Over half of Oregon Connections Academy’s class of 2019 indicated they plan to attend a two or four-year college or university,” the release said. “While the numbers are still being tabulated, those seeking higher education after graduation have so far earned more than $1.5 million in scholarships and grant awards.”
For more information about enrollment and sessions, visit www.oregonconnectionsacademy.com/Events or call 800-382–6010.