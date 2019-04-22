COQUILLE — Four seats on the Coquille School Board are up for election next month.
Three of the four are incumbents running for reelection, while the fourth candidate is a returning board member. None of the seats are contested.
Ballots will be mailed to voters on Thursday, May 2 and must be returned by Election Day on Tuesday, May 21.
Steve Britton – Position 1
Britton has been on the Coquille School Board the longest, having served for the past 20 years. He is running for what he calls his last four-year term before he tries to retire, which is what he told The World.
“I’m running again because there’s a lot of projects I’d like to see get finished that weren’t in the first 20 years, so I’ll do one more term,” he said.
Those projects include finishing the new Winter Lakes School building and gym, resurface the track, and renewing the 1990 bond measure.
“I was there when the first one was passed 19 years ago and I’d like to see this one through and then my job might be done,” he said. “Then it will be someone else’s turn.”
The bond he mentioned would be a continuation of the existing $4.5 million bond, which is scheduled to expire in 2021. The Coquille School District plans on putting the same bond back out for voter approval in two years. If passed, then the bond would run another 20 years without any new or increased tax.
“We’d use it for the continuation for the maintenance on the schools, new furnaces, new roofs,” Britton said, then pointed at what the bond has already been able to accomplish for the district’s buildings. “People will remember what the schools looked like 20 years ago versus what they are today. I think we’ve done a good job with the grounds and security. We’ve come a long way for a small school.”
During his time on the board, Britton pointed to accomplishing many goals but namely increasing enrollment and beginning Winter Lakes, which went from just being credit recovery to now an online and brick and mortar school with almost 400 students.
“I hope that after this next term that someone is willing to take my spot,” he said of his uncontested run for Position 1. “I hope that in four years someone will put in the same amount of time that I have and keep the district going.”
Roy Wright – Position 3
Wright has served on the Coquille School Board for the past 10 years, having first campaigned for a seat while his son was in the district and the “school seemed to be declining,” he said.
“I wanted to jump in and see what was going on,” Wright remembered.
Since serving on the board, he helped hire the current superintendent, Tim Sweeney, who he described as having the “rare combination of leadership, vision” and being a “real competitive person.”
“I think the district has gone straight up since then,” he said. “Everything has changed. Everything.”
Wright is running for what he is also calling his last term in order to prepare the district to go on in the future. He has taken a personal interest in finishing the new building for Winter Lakes School and the new trade program facility.
“I’m interested in the quality of education and the opportunities for students,” he said.
Heather Echavarria – Position 5
Echavarria has been a member of the Coquille School Board since 2015, having first run when the district began discussing reconfiguration due to declining enrollment.
“We have come so far as a district when I first started,” she said. “(Sweeney) has been a great leader and we’ve had so many decisions that led to more and more opportunities. (Sweeney) says it all the time that we’re doing great things here in Coquille and I want to see it through. So many good things are happening, we’re right in the middle of it, and I want to see it through.”
Since becoming a board member, Echavarria has been a big supporter for the daycare that opened in the district.
“There isn’t any daycare around here, they had them in Coos Bay but not in Coquille,” she said. “I was so grateful I had a family here because if you don’t it becomes difficult to find reliable daycare that is affordable.”
As for her next four-year term, the Banner Bank manager said big projects are coming. Those include the upcoming renewal of the bond, which would also help pay for a new gym.
“We have things in mind and I’d like to see that through,” she said.
Jeffrey Cannon – Position 7
Cannon served on the Coquille School Board in 2009 after first being appointed, then later ran for election in May of the same year to finish the two-year term. Cannon is running again because he enjoyed his time overseeing the district previously, having helped bring on Superintendent Tim Sweeney, and wants to ensure that the district continues to move forward.
“I have experience and good ideas,” he said. “I thought maybe now is the time to come back and see if I can be a positive influence. They are already doing well, but maybe I can add to it.”
Cannon is currently working as a millwright at Roseburg Forest Products in Coquille, though his family business is growing cranberries just south of Bandon. Also uncontested for Position 7, the former Coquille High School graduate of 1978 hopes to first listen after being elected and see where he can help before sharing new ideas.
“I am level-headed and want to be an addition to an already positive program,” he said. “I work for consensus and bring people together and do the best I can to make the machine run better.”