MYRTLE POINT — Flooding from the Coquille River shut down the Myrtle Point School District for two days this week, though water levels should be stable Wednesday morning.
Myrtle Point School District Superintendent Nanette Hagen told The World that the flooding never reached any of the school buildings but rather blocked off bus routes outside of town where the Coquille River and creeks run through.
“There were also numerous routes where there were mudslides blocking the roads and places where the roads had either washed out or culverts were lost,” Hagen wrote in an email.
Being the largest district geographically in Coos County, Hagen explained the majority of its students come from outside of town proper. This being the case meant many students simply couldn’t navigate the roads to get to class.
“The other issue is that at just our elementary school on Monday alone, at least (seven) staff members would have been unable to come to work due to these same conditions as their travel paths were unpassable,” she said. “This creates a difficulty in finding substitutes for that many staff members.”
When she responded to questions from The World on Tuesday morning, she checked NOAA’s evaluation of the flooding. At 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the water level on the Coquille River was 24 feet.
The flood stage is 21 feet.
“Moderate flooding is still occurring,” Hagen wrote. “The river will gradually fall today.”
Initially, NOAA’s predictions for the flooding showed it to level out by Wednesday morning. However, just before noon NOAA downgraded the flooding to “minor” and was expected to drop below the flood stage by the afternoon, Hagen pointed out in a separate email.
“We will be checking routes again late in the day today to determine if roads are passable now and to discern how many students and staff are impacted by any non-passable roads,” she said. “This will help us determine if school will be place in place (Wednesday).”
The Oregon Department of Transportation issued an update this morning warning drivers to continue expecting winter driving conditions today on southwest Oregon highways.
“I-5 is open and clear after a night of various chain restrictions on the summits,” the release said. “City and county roads may have sloppy and slippery conditions from snow last night and this morning so budget more time for your travels. Slow down and drive to the conditions.”
Otherwise, the release warned drivers that there has been no change in the highway closures in Douglas and Coos counties since last night.
“We'll update as we learn more and continue to monitor Tripcheck,” the release said.