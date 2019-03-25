COQUILLE — When the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall made a stop in Coquille last year, it gave one former Coquille High School student an idea.
Brenda Webb remembered that in the hallway at CHS hung a plaque commemorating students who went on to give their lives in World War II. She wondered why there wasn’t anything for students who did the same in the Vietnam War.
That idea inspired the Coquille School District and on April 1 a new plaque will be added to one of the hallways at the high school.
“This district should do something for the students who gave their lives in service of their country in Vietnam,” said CSD Superintendent Tim Sweeney. “We had a plaque created and will have an unveiling April 1. We’ve invited surviving families to participate.”
Families of the four CHS students who died fighting in Vietnam are traveling from all across the West Coast for the ceremony. Sweeney said 50 are confirmed to attend.
“They will be there to remember those who served, and we want to honor them as a district as well,” Sweeney said.
The event is not open to the public because it is during the school day and the district wants some of the high school students to participate and the space is small.
“It is going to be a simple event,” Sweeney said.
The local Veterans of Foreign Wars is participating and will speak during the unveiling.
“It’s going to be a nice, simple ceremony,” Sweeney said. “We’re long overdue.”