COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College will host Oregon Transfer Days from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the Empire Hall lobby on the Coos campus, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay.
In an effort to assist Oregon community college students to successfully transition to a four-year college or university, Oregon’s community colleges and four-year universities collaborate each year on a state-wide tour to all 17 Oregon community colleges. Community college students and community members are welcomed and encouraged to join in these fun, informative events, whether they are actively planning to transfer, or just starting to consider their four-year degree opportunities.
First launched by a coalition of admissions professionals in 2007, the annual Oregon Transfer Days outreach tour brings admissions and recruitment professionals from Oregon’s seven public universities, private and out-of-state colleges to all 17 Oregon community colleges to help students understand and prepare for the next step in their college careers. Students will have the opportunity to meet with college and university representatives, and will learn more about each campus’s offerings, admissions requirements, choosing courses wisely, navigating college costs and financial aid and tools to make their transition as seamless as possible.
The tour is administered by a task force of Oregon Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers. More information can be found www.oracrao.org/events/oregon-transfer-days.
For more information about four-year degrees at Oregon colleges contact Southwestern’s University Center at 541-888-1518 or email universitycenter@email.socc.edu.