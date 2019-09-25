NORTH BEND — For the first time in decades, Environmental Science/Outdoor Education is back at North Bend Middle School.
The elective course is packed with 32 students and has a wait list. The class will end with students having their hunter safety license, as well as disaster preparedness and survival knowledge.
“In this rural area, this is what kids and parents do,” said Principal Ralph Brooks. “This is what’s important to them. We’re in a farming culture where you are part of (Future Farmers of America) and learn about agriculture. This class is an important aspect of life.”
The new class is being taught by Brooks’ son, Murphy Brooks, who has a degree in wildlife management. The course will teach middle schoolers activities including archery, pellet rifle shooting for the hunter safety course and fire building.
“When (Murphy) was in eighth grade, his favorite class was outdoor education taught by Bill Lucero,” Brooks remembered. “It was the only class he got A’s in.”
Murphy Brooks told The World that he grew up in Alaska catching salmon with his hands and watching bears walk through the yard and was never good at school.
“My parents said if I ever had a class that dealt with camping, hunting and fishing, I’d get an A and they were right,” he said.
Because of that class he took at NBMS all those years ago, he realized what he was good at and pursued a higher education in that field, learning about wildlife management and plant and wildlife identification, as well as habitat management. Murphy plans on taking this knowledge and applying it to the class.
According to Principal Brooks, his son worked at a fish hatchery for three years, which means when students go up to the district’s hatchery with the STEP program, they won’t just see fish but understand what is happening.
“The kids are loving the class right now,” Brooks said. “I walked in there and they were learning how to make a camp stove out of a 12-ounce pop can and it worked really well.”
Because the class has a wait list, students who act out or don’t follow safety rules will be removed and replaced with someone waiting to get in.
“It is a big classroom on the edge of the school so it has the back field for fire building and making shelters, those kinds of things,” Brooks said. “This class will be outside a lot and in the winter it might be best to learn how to build a shelter because when it rains you’ll see if it really works or else water will fall in right on top of you.”
Principal Brooks looked back on why the North Bend School District lost environmental science education shortly after his son took the class and pointed to a decreasing budget.
“The elective had to go to save money,” Brooks said. “We tried to do it last year but it was part of another class. This year the class is dedicated to this topic and kids want to get into this class.”
Though this class is relevant to rural areas, it is still rare to find in school districts. Murphy Brooks recently moved back to the southern Oregon coast from Utah, where the principal there told him that he was jealous of NBMS for having environmental science education, which is nowhere to be found in the beehive state.
Asked if he would advocate this course for inner-city schools, Murphy Brooks said yes, but as a way to tackle the gun debate.
“With the gun issues, everybody says ‘no one knows about the guns,’” he said. “The guns aren’t the problem, people are, but people can feel more comfortable that this is a gun, it won’t get up and do anything. A lot of things that scare us are the unknown. If they know their hunting safety rules, they will be more relaxed.”
There will be pellet guns in the class to teach students on how to they should be operated.
“They are the same ones I used in eighth grade,” Murphy said. “A lot of the mechanisms on the pellet guns transfer to the rifles, so they will be familiar with it.”
However, the class will also cover emergency preparedness, posing the question to students that if they got a cheap backpack from Goodwill, what they would put inside that might be needed during an emergency.
“Being a little bit prepared in an emergency situation heightens your odds,” Brooks said. “Cascadia is being taught in the regular science classes but we will incorporate what they’re teaching to what they’re doing.”
So far, Brooks said he is enjoying the class. In fact, early in the school year he asked the class what was discussed the day before and students raised their hands.
“They remembered and it makes me feel so good,” he said. “I want them to feel proud if they teach someone in their family something they learned. This is my passion. This is what I went to school for and I love it so far.”