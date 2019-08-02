NORTH BEND — More than 330 Lawrence University graduates received their diplomas from Lawrence University. Among the graduates was Emily Midyette, of North Bend. Midyette earned a B.A. with a major in Biology.
Midyette was among the honored at Lawrence University, located in Appleton, Wis., earning Phi Beta Kappa.
President Mark Burstein praised the senior class for a myriad of contributions to Lawrence, for setting a tone of compassion and empathy on campus and always exhibiting a desire to learn and grow.
"In a time when community is such a scarce commodity and people of different backgrounds and views are likely to argue, compete, or ignore each other, you came together to learn, to celebrate, and to struggle, as one community, with the issues that face Lawrence, this country, and the world," he said.