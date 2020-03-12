SOUTH COAST — Through a federal Emergency Operations Planning grant, school districts are taking a “deep dive” into their disaster response policies.
South Coast Education Service District is one of many ESD's in the state to receive the grant and will oversee its implementation throughout Coos, Curry, Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties. According to Tenneal Wetherell, superintendent at the South Coast ESD, the federal grant was applied for by the Oregon Department of Education. After receiving it, ODE looked for the best way to ensure districts had access.
“This is a nice way to partner with ODE on implementing (the grant) at the district level,” she said of South Coast ESD’s involvement.
The grant’s first year provides $150,000 for emergency planning. Each year for the next two years, it provides $75,000.
“We are now providing training to our school districts to set up emergency operations plans at the federal level,” Wetherell said. “We’ve always had fire evacuations and tsunami drills, but now we are taking a really deep dive into emergency operations planning to include all aspects of potential catastrophes that could befall a school district.”
Wetherell said this could include anything from a gas leak to an epidemic, calling the September announcement of the grant “really good timing” as the COVID-19 contagion spreads. She said the training being done breaks down structures surrounding communication and staff response, while also forges stronger partnerships with local police and fire departments.
“Often when you have an evacuation and tsunami plan, you have group agreements with the area hospital and fire and police departments…,” Wetherell said. “If we had a regional disaster, those folks will need to do specific things and not run to said school district to provide services so it is up to our responsibility as school districts to maintain operations while ensuring the safety of staff and students.”
As the annexes of evacuation, school districts often know they could become a long-term shelter spaces. Wetherell said soon memorandums of understanding will be developed between school districts and emergency departments on “how they can help us and at what time” in a community-wide situation like that.
So far, eight school districts in Coos and Curry Counties have signed up to be part of this grant. Wetherell said so far only the Brookings-Harbor School District opted out because it has an interim superintendent and may not be ready to take on new evacuation planning.
In the meantime, as more districts sign up, South Coast ESD is staying one step ahead of the other districts to practice and work out any kinks.
As for creating more thorough emergency plans, Wetherell said it has been “going well so far.”
“I feel proud that our team has come up with draft plans and we’re practicing new things and implementing things here and there,” she said. “Really, an interesting piece are the barriers to communication. If we have a situation where cellphones are down, how will we communicate with each other?”
Whether or not districts will go on to learn how to use HAM radios, Wetherell said they are still in that planning portion and isn’t sure.
“That’s been an important part for us to figure out,” she said. “We’re learning where our gaps are and where we need to fill them.”
When asked what some of the most glaring gaps have been, Wetherell pointed to the ones discovered so far at South Coast ESD. She explained that there are district offices in Coos Bay and Gold Beach, while the rest of the staff reside at various school districts.
“How do I train our staff located someplace else to ensure they understand their district plan as well as our own?” Wetherell pondered. “Besides that, we all have plans in place and practice drills but it’s the plan of getting staff out and back in efficiently. We haven’t documented or gone through the next step in sheltering for a period of time.”
Recently, South Coast ESD purchased food, water and blankets for staff in case they need to stay at the ESD offices for a couple weeks during an emergency. South Coast ESD is also holding a reunification training in August to refine how school districts approach reunited students with their families.
“We’ve had good practice with school closures or a weather incident when students need to leave early,” she said. “Schools have done a good job with that.”
She pointed out that even though many emergency plans don’t necessarily cover what comes next after evacuating the building, Curry County was able to handle long-term shelter last summer when fires swept through the community.
“Our gyms were used as sites for community members to be safe,” she said. “… This training is thorough and complicated, but necessary."
