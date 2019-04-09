NORTH BEND — Educators around the state are standing together in support of the Student Success Act which would bring an additional $2 billion to education funding.
On Wednesday, April 10, at 5 p.m., teachers and anyone in support students are filling up the four corners of Newmark and Broadway to show support for the Student Success Act.
“We’re talking about a pledge from Oregon legislators to raise $2 billion additional dollars for education,” said Steve Fraga, UniServ consultant for the Oregon Education Association. “Much more needs to be done to move from the pledge phase to execution phase to seeing dollars in local schools.”
The Student Success Act, or House Bill 2019, addresses overcrowded and overwhelmed classrooms and schools. It would also help restore Career and Technical Education programs, including art, music and physical education. The bill also promises to support mental and behavioral health, expand access to early learning, and increase student success through graduation rate improvement.
Fraga pointed out that this crisis in the Oregon public education system started when Measure 5 shifted responsibility of funding schools from property taxes to state income taxes. It created a funding shortfall over a three-decade period.
Not only that, but back in 1999 the Quality Education Model was developed that details what it takes to educate students successfully.
“The model created via legislation has a mandate that every two years a report is made to declare why we didn’t meet it and how short we are to meeting it,” Fraga said. “We’ve done that as a state for more than two decades. If we were a business and said this is what it takes to run our business and didn’t provide the resources, we would have been out of business a long time ago.”
The Student Success Act works to make up part of the funding shortfall and bring the state closer to meeting the needs outlined in the Quality Education Model.
“The Student Success Act tells a story of what has been missing in Oregon public education over the last two decades,” Fraga said.
To help support House Bill 2019, Fraga recommends that the public contact their local representatives, including State Senator Arnie Roblan.
“The more calls he gets, the better,” Fraga said.
To participate in the Stand Up For Students Down at the Corner event, call 541-756-5835.