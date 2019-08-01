COOS BAY — For two days next week, the Coos Bay School District is going the extra mile to teach inclusiveness and stop bullying.
Well-known educational leader Dr. Johnny Lake is spending Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 5 and 6, with school administration and then community members, parents and students to talk about diversity, equality, bullying and ethnicity.
“I am often referred to as a paradigm shifter,” he wrote on his website at www.drjohnnylake.org. “While this is true, I view myself more as a story sharer because, once we share a story, we'll never be strangers again.”
Special Programs Director Lisa DeSalvio arranged to bring Lake in with funds from House Bill 3499, which is to benefit the district’s English-Language Learners.
“I had been looking for what might be impactful for our ELL students, as well as the district and community,” DeSalvio said. “When someone told me about Lake, I told (Superintendent) Bryan Trendell about him and he remembered him presenting at the Superintendent’s Academy when he was still new.”
Lake has spoken at school districts across the state and worked as an international consultant, as well as an assistant professor on education. According to his website, he has a master's degree in educational leadership and administration and received his Ph.D. in educational leadership, policy, management and organization. He is also a former chairman of the State of Oregon Commission on Black Affairs.
While in Coos Bay, he will have staff look at whether or not they are being culturally and ethically appropriate, if there is bias and then what it looks like.
On Monday, Aug. 5, Lake will spend all day with the school administration team going over those questions and talk about the importance of “sharing your story.”
“He talks about how we can discriminate and attack when we don’t know people,” DeSalvio said. “That’s easy and that’s why it’s important to share your story, get to know people.”
DeSalvio shared a video made from when Lake visited schools in Roseburg, and in it Lake explained, “When we get to know each other, we find out we’re not so different.”
“We hear all the time about bullying, but it’s easy to bully someone you don’t know but when you hear their story, it’s not the same,” DeSalvio said. “When people say stuff, I don’t think they know it intentionally hurts. They don’t have a filter on. We don’t live in a diverse community and it’s easy to make assumptions and not understand our own bias.”
Also on Monday, Lake will go over with the administration team on how they can look at their own beliefs and change school culture.
Then on Monday night at 5 p.m., there will be an event for parents and students up to 7th grade to have pizza, get door prizes, and have a conversation that will build the community. There students will learn about friendship and how to build self-esteem.
On Tuesday, Aug. 6, Lake’s presentation is open to school district employees, community partners and parents that runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To register in advance, email sarahp@coos-bay.k12.or.us.
All events are in the Milner Crest Community Room at 1255 Hemlock Ave. in Coos Bay.