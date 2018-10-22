COOS BAY – The old Eastside schoolhouse is coming down next month.
To update the public on where construction is and what the new Eastside school will look like, the Coos Bay School District is holding a meeting this Thursday. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is at the Millicoma Middle School library.
“We’re currently doing abatement at Eastside,” said Nancy Giggy, project manager with Integrity Solutions. “We’re getting rid of hazardous materials right now.”
Giggy said that the district has completed schematic designs for the new Eastside elementary school and plan on beginning the construction of the new building at the same time as beginning renovations to Millicoma.
“The point of the meeting on Thursday is to catch people up, show them the renderings of what the new school will look like and talk about the renovation work at Millicoma,” she said.
The meeting will have a representative from the city of Coos Bay, who will talk about a grant that the city is pursuing. Though the grant has no part of the approved $59.9 million BEST Bond funding the new construction in the school district, the grant could mean work will be done on city property parallel to school property.
Also at the meeting will be a member from Steele Architect Associates, which is out of Bend. However, the main point of contact from the architect company for the district is a Marshfield High School graduate.
“The meeting is for the Eastside community and people who are going to send their kids there or live in the area,” Giggy said. “It will be more than a school, but an important part of the whole community. There are a lot of questions and curiosity, and we hope to answer those.”
According to a press release from the district, the meeting will provide the public with its first glimpse at how the school will look and benefit the neighborhood around it.
“We hope you’ll join us and get the latest information on the exciting activity going on,” the release said.