COOS BAY — The public is invited to the Eastside School groundbreaking ceremony on April 12.
The event begins at 12 p.m. in front of the location for the new school, located at 370 2nd Ave. in Coos Bay.
“After a full year of design and planning, the Coos Bay School District is ready to break ground for the new Eastside School,” said a press release from the district. “Design is nearing completion, permits have been applied for, and the construction team is ready to mobilize and begin site work in mid-April.”
According to the release, the Eastside School construction will take place at the same time as additions and renovations are made at the Millicoma School directly next to it.
“All work on both campuses is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020,” the release said.