EASTSIDE — Construction at the new Eastside School has so far cost $9,852,886 and is set to be completed this summer.
“We are on budget and on schedule,” said Nancy Giggy with Integrity Management Solutions overseeing the BEST Bond project.
Eastside School construction began last year after voters approved the $59.9 million BEST Bond project for the Coos Bay School District. The BEST Bond will pay for upgrades to aging buildings, as well as construct a new elementary school and junior high.
“Chambers Construction is doing a great job,” Giggy said of the progress at Eastside. “Right now they are putting in the weather barrier, roofing and interior wall framing.”
Since construction began on the new elementary school, Giggy said there have only been two situations where structural steel was held up before arriving on site, which delayed construction briefly. However, during those periods she said contractors “that could still work around those issues did.”
New features
Because Eastside is a new school, it was built with the newest seismic upgrades and is fully ADA accessible. According to Giggy, the gym is separated from the rest of the building in order to be a central location in case of an emergency. Within the school’s foundation, there is a total of 125 pilings to hold up the three-level structure.
“There are three floors in one section, two floors in the other,” Giggy described. “The classroom section is three floors and the administration area has the media center so that has two floors but with a higher ceiling.”
During open hours, the school will only have one entrance available to the public located in the front. That entrance will contain a security vestibule with locked doors to the reception and common area. Receptionists behind the glass will unlock the doors to let people in.
“That’s been one of the priorities,” Giggy said. “Safety is an important aspect all the way through from the seismic upgrades necessary for a new school to the mass shooter possibility. Safety is a high priority.”
Another new feature to Eastside are the larger hallways allowing better visibility for teachers. There are also “calm rooms” for students who need a place to regroup, though will also be easily monitored by teachers.
“The calm rooms are for students who get agitated or upset and need space to get away from everything and calm down,” said Bryan Trendell, superintendent for the district. “Students won’t be there all day … We need to know where they are while they have space away from other kids.”
New playgrounds
In the shadow of the Eastside School construction site is a shiny new playground on a fresh layer of asphalt. It is the new playground for Millicoma School, which shares campus space with Eastside. According to Giggy, where the construction office trailers are set up will be where the Eastside School playground is built.
“What we see now is a little more than half of what the final playground will be,” Giggy said. “The teachers actually requested that it have asphalt instead of grass so there is less mud and less water. The kids can get dried off without having to change clothes.”
Since building Millicoma’s half of the playground area, Giggy has heard from staff that the asphalt is working out “really well.”
Also seen in the playground area are oversized brick walls that Giggy said are mainly used for “wall ball” by Millicoma students.
“Wall ball is a big deal here,” she laughed.
Once Eastside School and the playground is finished, Giggy said it will all be enclosed by a wall.
“It’ll be designed to keep kids from running into the street,” Trendell explained. “It’s less to keep people out and keep kids contained.”
For Trendell, one of the joys of seeing the new elementary school go up is running into old students who graduated from the district.
“I’ve run into about a dozen graduates during the project,” Trendell said. “It’s great to see they’re back and some don’t live here but they’re here to work on the project… I feel good about where this project is and I’m confident we’ll be ready to open it for classes next fall.”