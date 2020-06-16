EUGENE — Lane Community College will celebrate its 55th Annual Commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20. This will be the college’s first-ever virtual commencement and will be accessible via Lane Video Streaming.
Speakers include LCC President Dr. Margaret Hamilton, LCC Provost Dr. Paul Jarrell, LCC Board of Education Chair Mike Eyster, Associated Students of Lane Community College President Ava Everett, and keynote speaker Dr. Patty Scott, president of Southwestern Oregon Community College and an LCC alum.
“We are so proud to welcome Patty back to Lane,” said LCC President Margaret Hamilton. “She is one of our own, and her career is an inspiration for community college students everywhere.”
Scott grew up in Wallowa and moved to Eugene to study at Lane. She earned a bachelor’s from the University of Oregon, a master’s from Bowling Green University in Ohio, and a doctorate from Oregon State University. She joined Southwestern in 1993 and held increasingly responsible positions until becoming SWOCC’s sixth president in 2008. She was named community college administrator of the year by the Oregon Community College Association in 2019, and is one of only two college presidents in the nation to serve on the two-year panel for the National College Athletic Association.
This year, Lane expects to award about 1,740 associate degrees and certificates to approximately 970 members of the class of 2020. Roughly 47% are career technical students and 53% are transfer students. About 2% will be awarded both types of credentials, and 58% will have more than one award conferred. In addition, Lane will award approximately 270 associate degrees and certificates to 177 students from past years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In