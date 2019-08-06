COOS BAY — Donations for Coos Bay School District’s Operation Backpack event are being accepted.
According to a press release from the district, this fall’s back-to-school can be made better for children through this event, which can help “set the stage for a successful learning experience all throughout the year.”
The program began several years ago to provide backpacks, school supplies, shoes and hygiene products for kids in need, the release said, while also removing barriers to allow children to start school ready for classes.
“Instead of giving (kindergarten through) 7th grade students a list of school supplies to purchase, the district asks parents to pay a $25 school fee which the district uses to purchase basic school and classroom supplies for K-7th grade students,” the release said. “Families are asked to provide backpacks and PE shoes. For 8th (through) 12th grade, the costs are considerably more and depends on the involvement of the student. Costs include fees for books, student body cards, PE uniforms, class supplies, etc.”
Because not every family in the district can afford these expenses or supplies, the district is asking for the community to sponsor a student and cover their fee or donate supplies.
“Other needs include sweatpants and underwear for younger students who may have accidents during school hours,” the release said. “The donated backpacks and supplies will be distributed to the schools where they are most needed. Our school nurses and secretaries will distribute the hygiene supplies and clothing throughout the school year as needed.”
If a student is sponsored, the sponsor will also get two tickets to any regular season 2019-2020 Marshfield High School event from athletics to drama and music.
Checks can be mailed and donated items can be delivered to Milner Crest Education Center at 1255 Hemlock Ave. in Coos Bay between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“Indicate ‘Operation Backpack’ on the check,” the release said. “Thank you so much for considering to help our kids.”
To find out more about donating to this event, call 541-267-1310 or e-mail shelbyg@coos-bay.k12.or.us.