NORTH BEND — The question of the day: Would you rather fly or be invisible?
Dana Mohn’s fifth grade class at North Bay Elementary was split on their answers. Some students wanted the former option to get above the clouds while others chose the latter so they could be a hide-and-seek champion.
A group of 13 students discussed their answers as part of a class meeting Thursday, the other half of the class coming together on a different set of days. But instead of a typical in-person class, this was the first week of distance learning around the state.
The novel coronavirus has shifted education out of the classroom. Now teachers, students and parents have begun adjusting to a new normal.
“That’s their chance that they get to see each other. And they get to talk to each other, they hear each other and they talk about whatever crazy thing is happening,” said Mohn of her videoconference calls with her students.
“Yesterday, everybody had their pets in and was sharing their pets with everybody. That part, to me, those Zoom meetings aren’t always instructional, the whole thing isn’t instructional, there might be a short part of it (that is) but the other part is that connection. To keeping us looking at each other’s faces and seeing each other and building that relationship, which is so important.”
Once the students have checked in, they talk about some upcoming schoolwork. For Mohn’s class, students and parents have access to an online document that includes a look at each day. In addition to morning check-ins either via group video chat or an email to Mohn, students then have expectations in language arts, math and writing every day.
Language arts contains both a science and social studies aspect as students read an article and answer questions. Meanwhile, the math lesson includes a video tutorial from Mohn on that day’s subject of multiplying fractions. And the writing piece includes a journal.
For a fifth grade class like Mohn’s, the Oregon Department of Education has given the directive that there is to be a maximum of 90 minutes of teacher-led learning each day.
“What we have asked for our fifth graders is to fill out this form each week and tell me the times that you’re working… It’s kind of like a student timesheet. They keep track all week long and then they turn it in on Friday,” said Mohn.
“This is the way that we’ve come up with to get the fifth graders to be a little bit more responsible so that it’s one less burden on the parents on what … things they have to do. So if they’re managing a first grader and a kindergartener, this way the fifth grader can say, ‘Look Mom, look Dad, I got it.’”
In addition to teacher-led learning, ODE has recommended that days be balanced with supplemental activities and wellness needs. For supplemental activities this includes everything from reviewing flash cards to reading a book to playing a board game. The wellness portion includes washing hands, playing outside and eating meals throughout the day.
For Coos Bay School District Superintendent Bryan Trendell, he has seen a need for balance between all three areas.
“Obviously we want to get some learning in there and that’s part of it, but we also want to provide some opportunities and time for them to do some other things that you don’t get to do when your kids are away at school,” he said.
“You know, you’re home with your child and there’s an opportunity to go for a hike or go do some things that you wouldn’t ordinarily get to do. Try and incorporate that into the day because those can be educational as well. That’s that supplemental piece. And then the health and wellness piece really is a key as well.”
Trendell made clear that the most important part of adjusting to a new way of learning has to ensure that each family is having their needs met; whether that is getting food or additional education resources. The next element has been continuing to build a relationship with families across the district.
“If there was any kind of silver lining around this, it’s the fact that the communication and the teamwork between the teacher, the family and the student has increased tremendously. We want to have that all the time ... (T)his situation has kind of forced us into that position and forced us to do that and I think we’re going to be better for it when we come out the other side,” said Trendell.
For parents, this new setup has taken some adjusting to as students are now home throughout the day and parents are juggling work responsibilities of their own.
“Just the whole thing has been set up that it’s really made working parents, as well as at-home parents, really know what’s going on. It’s actually shocking that it’s as easy as it has been,” said Tracy Garrigus who has two kids at North Bay Elementary and one at North Bend High School.
“So that’s been what’s really nice about it is that they all get to work at their own pace. Most of the time these kids are not in a classroom with their siblings and so they get to really see what the other ones are doing. I’m noticing my third grader is peeking in on my fifth grader going like what’s going on? And my sophomore is walking through the house and she’s like what are you working on? So it’s pretty neat to watch these kids see what everybody is doing.”
