COOS BAY – Local partners are helping displaced children in the 15th annual Operation Backpacks for Kids on Saturday.
According to a press release from Coos Bay Area Soroptimists, the local chapter and the Department of Human Services are teaming up to help kids “displaced from violence, neglect and drug-affected homes into emergency foster care.”
“Many times, children taken from their homes and placed into foster care face a double trauma,” the release said. “They suddenly lose their parents, clothing, toys, school supplies and even their toothbrush.”
Any new items, including backpacks, jeans, t-shirts, tennis shoes, and hygiene products such as soaps, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste can be donated before Oct. 20. The release said drop locations are at the Coos Bay and North Bend Bi-Mart stores, the Coos Bay Visitor’s Center, and at K-DOCK Radio.
Early donations can be left at any of these locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the week.
The event is also accepting infant supplies that include diapers, underwear, quilts, blankets, books or journals, as well as snacks like cheese and crackers, juice boxes and jerky.
For more information, call 541-294-0808 or visit www.KDCQ.com.