Merry Christmas! My name is Alexandra, and I’m 10 years old. I have 2 sisters and 1 brother. We have a lot uv animals. I like to snuggle a lot because i love my pets. I like to snuggle my guinea pig and my chickens but they run from me. I like to play with my friends and read with them. Here are all of my friend’s names Josephine, Alyssa, Audrey, and others.
I have been a little bad and very kind. I did what my mom and dad told me to do. I read warrior books to mom and dad in bed, and I like to snuggle my mom and dad.
For Christmas I want a big stack uv blank papers and an art deck,so I do not color on the floor.
We say Merry Christmas to my family and friends. We have to go to four places, one is my house, two is go to my grandma and grandpa’s house, three is to my other grandma, four is to Medferd were my cousins and my grandma and grandpa live. — Alexandra L.
Hi Santa, my name is Alyssa I am 9 years old. I have dark brown hair the color of my eyes are brown. I like to play with my sisters and brothers I also like to draw animals , people, playses ,and all sorts of things.
Sometimes I am mean but I am also really kind and nice. I yell at my brothers and tell on them when they are being annoying. I am good by helping my mom. I help her with the babies. I help my sisters, and brothers with their homework.
The things I wished for a long time ago was heelys, a hoverboard, and a rock collection. What I wish for under the tree is a hoverboard, heelys, a tablet, and a rock collection.
At my house, we do not have stockings and instead of names on the presents we have Bible verses and the Fruits of the Spirit. We go around the town giving goody bags to people who do not have a home. I have a question, how do you get in the chimney, and how do you get all of those toys in your bag? I hope you can get me maybe about two of those things for Christmas. — Alyssa M.
My name is Amaya, and I am 9 years old. I like books and board games. I am kind most of the time.
I have been kind of good this year. Sometimes I yell at my sister. When Halloween was over I gave my sister the candy I did not like.
I want a candy cane in my stocking. I also want a Dutch Bros card and a slime kit. My little sister wants a candy cane in her stocking, and under the tree, she wants a TV and a slime kit.
When we have Christmas at our house we open presents,then we have our turkey dinner.
My question for you is which reindeer was born first?
I wish that everyone will have a good Christmas — Amaya
Dear Santa I have not been bad or good this year. I have been both. Okay, so there are some facts about me that I want to tell you, my eyes are green and brown and my hair is brown.
I am thankful for all of the gifts I got last year like the big boxes of pens, the small things of teddy bears, and a bike that was cool. Thank you, Santa.
I got to see the rest of my family last year, but they are coming back for Christmas this year. It is going to be so fun! After they got here last year, we went to the lights at Shore Acres, and it was so cool. Then we went back home we sat by the fire and drank hot cocoa.
The reason I have not been that good is because me and my brother always play fight, but it is fun.
For Christmas we got a swing set, and it is so much fun to play on. My family likes to open presents on Christmas Eve, then if my family is together, we drink hot cocoa. Then we play games and we would have a party at night and it is so much fun. — Audrey
My name is Benjamin. I am 9 years old I have black hair and very dark brown eyes. I also like the holiday.
I have been bad, sometimes I get mad with my sister and my mom and dad. I have been good. I help decorate the tree and do the dishes.
What I want under the tree is a computer and a wii-u and a lego death star
On Christmas Eve, we open a little present and eat cinnamon rolls at Christmas Day.
I wish that on Christmas, everybody is happy and is not sad. — Benjamin
My name is Carson Cornell, and I live in North Bend, Oregon. I have blue green eyes ,and sandy blond hair. I like Christmas and other holidays.
I have been both good,and bad this year.I was good when I helped my brother. The time that the I was bad was when I did not let my brother play the game in the backyard.
I would like a few things for christmas: I would like the lego millenium falcon, and a matchbox car in my stocking for Christmas. At my house, we put up lights. My grandma almost always bakes her lemon meringue pie.
I have always thought you were real, so I hope you are real. — Carson C.
Ho ho hello! My name is Cayla and I love the books, El Deafo, the ever after high series, and the three books, ghosts, sisters, and smile! I absoulutly hate books that are like 14 to 16 pages long. In my mind, the less books the more I hate it! I love the movie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. I also like that queasy cheesy song, all I want for Christmas is You, song.
Enough ‘bout me. can we talk about my behavior? I was not quite good as I had hoped for. I wasn't bad nor good, somewhere in the middle. If it is a penny for every bad situation is have about 5 to 10 pennies, but if I had a dollar for every good situation I'd have about 15 to 20. Ok, let’s start talking about wishes.
I know I want more, but to save you time and money I only want three things. 1. A shopkin headphone 2. A poopsie slime surprise. I just love slime! And 3. two matching crop-tops for summer. But only one thing for the stocking is… a family photo together!
And this is our Christmas at the house. Since we are low on money, we really don’t wanna get spendy like “oh my goodness, grace! We need all of this or Christmas is ruined!’ ummmm. Yeah, no. we just, relax, sit down, and remember Christmas is about family not presents, just family.
That’s all i want for me! Ho ho ho; and a Merry Christmas to you! — Cayla
My name is Circe and I’m 9 years old. I love to have fun with my friends, and I love to spend time with my family. I also love my baby brother .
Santa I have been good and bad . I have been bad by making my brother sad ,but I have been good by helping my mom clean the house and setting up for Christmas!
Santa , what I want in my stocking is candy and fun.
When it is Christmas in my house there is the smell of cookies in the air and presents under the tree and I always see the Christmas cheer. — Circe
My Name is Connor I am 10 years old,
But I don’t want any presents. I just want My mom’s life to be easier. Because My brother annoys her. Achuale, I want one gift,a RC remote controlled car.
This is how My family gathers. We eat breakfast. Then our family comes, and we open presents. Then we play with our new toys.
How do you get around so fast? — Conner
I have been good and bad this year. For example,on Thanksgiving I helped my mom make the food. I was bad when I didn’t help my sister practice for her volleyball games.
Thank you for the Polaroid camera last year. It broke, unfortunately, so if you maybe got me a new one. [ Also if you got one for my sister and cousin too please.].
On Christmas eve my family usually stays up until 12:00 pm, and once its 12:00, we open our gifts that we got.
Two wishes I have is I want to go see the lights. The second wish is I want it to snow again this year.[ Please and thank you : )] — Danna R.
Hi Santa. My name is Betty. I have brownish green eyes, shoulder length hair, I am very tall,and my personality is bubbly .
I think I have been good this year. Except when I try to give my little brother, Theo, hugs and he doesn’t want them and sometimes I do get into fights with my sister but we always make up. I do help around the house and I get good grades.
Santa, I really appreciated the roller skates and hoolahoop I got last year. I really enjoyed them. Also, for Christmas this year, I would like sweaters like the one Kimmy Gibbler wears in “Fuller House”. I’m not sure if kids ask you regularly what they want in there stocking but I don’t really want anything in particular this year, I guess just little things.
On Christmas Eve, my family and I always open one present early. When Christmas break starts my family and I almost always go to Sunriver, so we can play in the snow. Then on Christmas morning, I run into my mom and dad’s room yelling “It's Christmas!”. After that, we open our stockings and wait for family.
Santa, I have some questions for you 1. Do you have any favorite cookies? 2. Because no one has ever seen you, are the colors of your suit really red and white? 3. Do your reindeer like dressing on their carrots? 4.Do you really give naughty kids coal? 5.What do people (elves) call you in the North Pole — Elizabeth H.
It’s me Frances . I’m 10 years old now. I love chocolate and books. My favorite books are Fablehaven, Dragonwatch, Five Kingdoms, Harry Potter, and books by Rick Riordan. ( I’ve read all of them). I also like books by Brandon Mull ( I’ve read all of the Fablehaven books). I also books by… I can’t remember his name but he wrote the Seven wonders books ( I also read them). Right now I’m reading the Five Kingdoms book one. I’m also reading the first Dragon Watch I bet you know this already but anyway I have brownish blonde hair. Some day I’m going to be a author or a librarian.
I think that I’ve been good this year. I watch my brother, I clean the kitchen, some times, also I don’t whine if that helps. But, sometimes I have bad days like a little while ago I had to owe time it was terrible. I do sometimes fight with my brother but he can be wild. Also I fight with Betty I can’t help it sometimes she can be irritating ( no offence Betty). Please don’t put my brother on the naughty list. I know sometimes he can be a demon, sometimes, but he's just a three-year old. I would like to put in a request for Theo brother he likes cars, trucks, monster trucks, and transformers. Thanks for looking into it.
I think that I’ve decided what I would like for Christmas if they aren't too hard to track down. Okay Santa I know I wrote a lot and I bet you're already asleep but now I want to tell you what I would like for Christmas. If these things are too hard it's okay. So these are the things I would like for Christmas, a little jar of jelly. I don’t know I like Fablehaven I guess if you could find something with Fablehaven that would be cool. Instead of that do you have elves that are good at making movies if so could you ask them to make all of the Fablehavens into movies that would be the coolest thing ever. Please. Oh I just thought of something could I get the second Dragonwatch it's called Wrath of the Dragon King.
Mr. Claus I need to tell you what it's like at our house during Christmas. First of all it's crazy, we bake cookies ,l put up lights, decorate the tree. Also on Christmas Eve we have a big dinner party family comes it's awesome. On Christmas family comes for a big breakfast . Before we eat we open presents. When were done my Mom,my Dad, mySister, my Brother, and I go to our other grandma’s house and have a party their too open presents. We also try to find the pickle ornament also really fun. Okay I have some questions. First do you need to use magic too go to each house in the world? Second is you're bag of toys heavy? My last question is do kids ever see you? Okay not the last question I have one more. Here it is are you fat or is that a myth? If you can answer these question, please do. Also if you can’t thats okay. I hope you come I really like you're work. Too tell you the truth I don't care if anything on that list are easy to get but if you can find than that would be awesome. From you're good friend, — Frances H.
Merry Christmas! My name is Harper. I have brown hair and cloudy blue eyes. I like to read and play competitive games.
Thank you for the gifts that you gave me last year. I love my Simon Air laser mask. My trampoline broke though.
Even though I was good this year, I admit that I wasn't perfect this year. I broke my sister’s Lego set. Of course I fixed it, even though she was mad at me. And I honestly didn’t think she would care because it looked pretty abandoned!
This year I am getting a baby bunny that is able to get up to twenty pounds! But my grandma says it will live with her, so can you please get me a lizard? If not this year, it’s okay, maybe next year. I would also like to have something to read. Also, since my sister can't write yet, could you get her a baby doll? She loves baby dolls.
I can't wait for christmas so we can open up all of our presents in the morning and build gingerbread houses. I have one question, what do you feed your reindeer?
Well, I hope you read this. See you soon! — Harper G.
I have been good because I help my dad clean the house I have been also bad because I yell at my brother.
The thing I have been wishing for was a skateboard and in my stocking a couple of things you can get.
One of the things we do at home is we wrap presents for our family we also bake cookies for Santa and put milk out for him. Then we decorate are tree.
I can't wait until it's Christmas Day so we can open presents.
Haylee S.
I’m fun because my friends like me as a friend.
I have been good for the most part, but I can be bad. Sometimes I fight with my sister, but we still love each other.
I wish you would putcandy in my stocking. What I want for christmas is a hoverboard.
When it is Christmas Eve, my Dad reads us a story. On Christmas, we open our presents .So, if you think I was a good boy, come to my house, and we will leave out cookies and milk. — Hunter
My name is James and I am 10 years old. I live in north bend Oregon. I love to spend time with my family. I also like to ride skateboards, bikes, and scooters. And thank you for that skateboard last year.
I think I have been good but not perfect. A few days ago I helped a classmate with homework, I washed the dishes, took out the trash, folded the laundry, and swept the floor.
I want a new skateboard or hoverboard. My brother wants an xbox, my sister wants a phone, and my other brother wants a model ship.
At our house, everybody rushes to the tree, to open presents.with cookies on the table that are gone in a second. And then we put on a Christmas movie that nobody watches. — James
My name is Jonah. I am nine years old I have four brothers and one sister so I get tired a lot because I have four brothers and one sister one of my brothers is gone all the time at his mom’s house. My little brother and sister love to play all the time once I get tired they fight me to come outside again. Me and my brother Jason’s favorite sport is basketball we play it all the time I can dribble between my legs it is hard but I can do it.
Now I’m going to tell you if I have been good or bad. I have been trying to be good but i’m not always good I help my mom watch babies so she can do the dishes. I help my mom clean up after the babies eat and go to bed. Sometimes I fight with my brother because he gets annoying after a while then he hits a lot but I try to be nice to him.
I’d like to get my little brother a tractor for Christmas because he loves tractors, trains,and superheros. I want a lego set for Christmas just to play with my brother and sister because each of them love legos and I kinda like legos not as much as my brother and sister do. I would like to get my brother a basketball for Christmas. — Jonah
Hi, I’m Josie. I have brown hair, hazel eyes and, I’m nine years old .
Thanks for all you gave me last year. They are very fun to play with,thanks. I love all the things you gave me last year I still play with them!
I am not sure if I was good or bad. For example, I can keep nothing clean, but I love to share.
I really hope you had a Merry Christmas last year!
I would like some warriors books, pillow mints and a cat toy for speker doodle.
Did you like our cookies last year? — Josie
Thank you for all the presents. I always get to school on time. I play video and do other stuff.
I have been good this year, but sometimes I am bad. I always do my chores when asked to, but sometimes my brother and I are mean to each other, but not always.
I will tell you two things I want. In my stocking, I want candy. Things I would like under the tree include a giant dragon stuffed animal.
I celebrate Christmas the same way most people celebrate it. For Christmas dinner, we make food that is special because of Christmas. My family celebrates Christmas at my house.
The stuff I asked for in this letter is not everything I want for Christmas, but I will make a wish list. — Matai
Hi Santa, my name is Nina. I have brown hair and brown eyes. I am 9 years old. I love Christmas because I get to spend time with my family.
I have tried really hard to be good this year but, I didn’t want to clean my room. I helped my cousin reach a cup in the cupboard though.
Thank you for my two cats last year. If you could please get these items for me and family,they would really love them. I want a Polly Pocket and a kitten. My baby cousin wants a new blanket and new clothes. My other cousin wants a barbie house and a bag full of candy.
I like to go to my aunt’s house on Christmas and get together with my family. This year, I am going to Alaska for christmas to see my grandma. What are some of your elve’s names? Is it really cold at the North Pole? I will make sure I leave carrots for your reindeer and milk and cookies for you. — Nina
I would like a new 🚲bike and some Batman Legos for Christmas. I want a bike for Christmas because my bike that I have right now has a flat tire. I don’t know when the tire will get refilled! I also want Batman Legos because then I can build whatever I want with the Legos!
I have been mean to my little brother Ryker every now and then, but that’s only when he makes me angry, and sometimes when he makes me really angry I just feel like I want to punch him, but I just let it go and walk away. Then I don’t play with him for a little bit, until I feel bad. When I feel like Ryker wants someone to play with, and if he doesn’t want anyone to play with, after he made me mad, then I say, “Okay, your loss!” And 99.9% of the time he doesn't make me mad so we have a good day! I hope you think I was good this year! — Ransom S.
I know that I have been bad, but I know that I can be good for my dad, and I should be nice.
Because you are also nice, like my dad. My mom does not live with me, but I can still see her.
But can you make her live with us, please, that’s all I want. My dad gives us hugs on Christmas.
And he does it because he’s nice, just like you, Santa. — Ricky D.
Hi, my name is Taylin, I have dark brown hair and blueish-greenish eyes.
I’m pretty sure I have been good this year, I do fight with my brother sometimes when he does something that annoys me. But we always forgive each other. Last year, I got him the game he’d been wanting.
Last year for Christmas, my dad set up a treasure hunt that we did for our presents. My dad gave us a clue, and we got a present for each new clue that we found. I think we’re going to do that again this year too.
What I want for Christmas is books by Brandon Mull, like Dragon Watch, Five Kingdoms, and The Candy Shop Wars.
I hope you have a merry Christmas and a happy new year. — Taylin
Hello Mr. Claus, my name is Trever. You probably think it sounds familiar, after all, you’re Santa, so I wrote you this note.
I don't wish for much, three toys will do, because there's no one I want them from than you.
I wish for three toys and here they are: I hope you deliver them because you sure are far. I would absolutely love a small basketball hoop that you hang on your door, so I could play games in my room once more! I to be goofy running around, so I`d like a skateboard I`ll practically be a clown. Can you give me a jenga? It's easy to make I promise I'll be good, for goodness sake.
I appreciate the fun toys you gave me last year from the North Pole to all the way here. You come on your way to deliver presents just like last Christmas Day.
I’m not sure if I have been naughty or nice, but surely I have but if and when I see presents under the tree I know I won’t have to pay the price. — Trever