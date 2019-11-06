COOS COUNTY — The Coos Art Museum has allocated funds for programs supporting art education for children throughout Coos County. The Museum will be providing up to $500 in funds to approved candidates who complete an application for the Countywide Youth Art Education Program. Any group, nonprofit or business providing art education in Coos County is encouraged to submit an application.
The application process is simple. Applicants provide a description of their project, how they will prepare their program to be successful, including its impact on the community, personal contact information and the ability to provide a summary of the projects achievements.
To complete an application, visit the website, www.coosart.org to download an official form. The application form has a detailed description of the programs guidelines. Those interested can also contact the museum directly to be mailed a form if access to the internet is prohibitive. Submissions will be accepted via email or post. Return applications to email address; arted@coosart.org or mail to; 235 Anderson, Coos Bay, OR 97420. Application deadline is Jan. 1, 2020.
Those with questions about the program or who would like assistance in applying, feel free to contact the Museum by phone or email. When leaving a message, include contact information on where to be easily reached so the Museum can respond as soon as possible.
Awards will be granted until funding has been depleted. Submit an application as soon as possible for the best chance at receiving a funding gift.
"Everyone at the Coos Art Museum is looking forward to seeing the incredibly talented members of our community working together to inspire the next generation," said a spokesperson. "We’ll be eagerly awaiting youth art education applications and awarding funding gifts as soon as we can approve new programs."