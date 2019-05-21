COOS BAY — For the first time, Marshfield High School is hosting a job fair that is open to all students in Coos County.
On Friday, May 31, a week before most graduations, seniors are being invited to walk through booths to see where immediate job placements are available. The fair is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Harding Building’s gymnasium, though will first be open only to MHS students from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. before opening to the rest of Coos County schools.
Pirate Hall Assistant Administrator Eli Ashton said the idea for the job fair came from Weyerhaeuser Timberlands after a representative came to the high school for help.
“They said they are struggling to find young people to work in the woods,” Ashton said. “They are a logging company that does a lot of subcontracting with local businesses. They will be at the fair and have people they contract with at the fair too, so welders, people like that.”
Other local businesses are invited to join in and can still get on the list by calling Ashton at 541-267-1405 ex 2102.
“It could be any work,” he said. “If you’re a business that needs workers now, set up a booth.”
The fair has come together quickly, having only been planned since the beginning of the month. The fair is targeting graduating seniors who aren’t planning to go to college or trade school, but is also for students who need seasonal work before college begins.
On average, Ashton said a third of students go on to college, a third go to trade school, while a third immediately enter the workforce. With a graduating class at MHS of 180 this year, he said that is 60 kids who should be looking for a job now.
“We’ve noticed that kids don’t have a lot of drive, they want things handed to them, so this is a good opportunity to bring businesses in and make that connection,” Ashton said. “They need a list of things that are available. It’s exciting because this is the first job fair we’ve done like this. We do the fair and a week later they are ready to work.”