COQUILLE — School buses aren’t taking students to school these days, but are instead bringing school to them.
“We have buses with Wi-Fi hotspots and are putting them throughout the community so if a student has a Chromebook they can work on it to get their schoolwork done,” said Tim Sweeney, superintendent at the Coquille School District.
This move was done as a way to bring distance learning to every student in the district. After the Oregon Department of Education provided new guidance on Monday for education during the ongoing school shutdowns, the Coquille School District was ready to move forward as soon as Wednesday. That day, buses were spotted around town, as well as parents who parked nearby so their children could access the internet.
“We had one snafu in Fairview and worked to get that fixed,” Sweeney said. “We thought we had a Wi-Fi hotspot available but don’t have great connectivity there so are working with businesses in Fairview to expand their internet services. This way we can use it to serve our bus as a better Wi-Fi hotspot.”
The district also kept busy on Wednesday by passing out Chromebooks and packets to students, posting learning materials online and handing out a total of 730 meals to kids.
“We got a couple hundred Chromebooks handed out today,” Sweeney said. “We’ve had a lot of positive comments from parents and the community.”
Parents remained upbeat even though the district momentarily ran out of Chromebooks and had to have another box delivered to where they were being handed out at Coquille Junior and Senior High School.
“Parents have been patient and kind,” Sweeney said. “They understand we are in this together. It’s been fun problem-solving with our staff and community to overcome this whole unfortunate situation.”
For Sweeney, he says he is excited by the change in direction from ODE, having thought it “unconscionable to forego half of March, all of April and potentially May when our students could be learning and start to earn high school credits again.”
Sweeney believes the distance learning guidelines provide a better step forward. Though the district was already well-equipped to take on remote learning due to its alternative Winter Lakes program, it is brand new for Coquille Valley Elementary and Lincoln School of Early Learning.
“Coquille Junior and Senior High School has done some dabbling in distance learning though,” he said, adding that the district is trying to make these new accommodations grade-level appropriate. This means packets are being sent to pre-K students rather than having them log onto the internet with a Chromebook.
When asked if high school seniors will be able to graduate on time, Sweeney gave an emphatic “yes” if the students are already credit healthy.
“If they are not credit healthy, we will work on a plan to get them healthy,” he said. “But if they are credit healthy and doing the tasks we set before them, there is no reason to not graduate on time.”
Because the date to return to brick-and-mortar schools keeps getting pushed out, it is unknown when graduating seniors would be able to have a ceremony to receive their diplomas. However, Sweeney said the district is cautiously optimistic that some kind of graduation ceremony could be arranged, even if it has to happen in June.
“But we will see,” he said.
The district is also working on how to arrange prom, the senior award night and senior picnic, but Sweeney said principals are directing all of their energy into establishing distance learning before tackling these events … if they can even be done.
“We’re excited,” Sweeney said. “We think this will be as good as we can do it for the next few months, if that’s what’s called. No one has told me we won’t go back April 28 … but in case (that date is extended again) we’re ready … I’m really pleased with what I’ve seen so far.”
