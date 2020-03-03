COQUILLE — Behind Coquille Junior and Senior High School, the bus barn is sliding into Cunningham Creek. It is an example of what will happen to CHS if its foundation isn’t stabilized.
To stabilize the high school, as well as complete other necessary projects to the building, the Coquille School District is preparing to ask voters to continue the existing facilities bond.
“Our goal is to just roll over the existing bond,” said Superintendent Tim Sweeney, mentioning that the .66 per $1,000 of assessed value bond as being one of the smallest in the state. “The bond is about to end. If people vote for it, no one’s taxes will go up and we can secure this building for a couple more generations of students.”
The current bond sunsets June of 2021. The School District is preparing to ask voters to continue that bond in May the same year. If the bond continues, it will generate $10 million for the district. To help with necessary facilities projects, the district is also applying for a seismic upgrade grant for $2.5 million and the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching grant for $4 million. In total, if the money all comes through, it would potentially provide the district $16.5 million.
Stabilizing CHS
During a recent visit, Sweeney pointed to creeping cracks in the high school cafeteria’s walls and floors, some of the more obvious damage being done to the 1950s building as the foundation slides closer to Cunningham Creek.
“The inside of the building is heading toward the creek,” said Jeff Philley, CHS principal. “These cracks run parallel to the creek. I don’t think about it day-to-day unless I step into the bus barn, which reminds me of the House of Confusion. It’s pretty disturbing.”
Sweeney led The World on a tour of the bus barn to show what could happen to CHS if something isn’t done soon. The disorientation comes from the sloping floors. The incline is enough that when Sweeney sat an apple down, it rolled. Doors in the barn have been cut to fit into tilting frames, while cracks stretch across the walls like spider webs.
“We’re seeing this type of damage start happening in the high school itself and we want to stop the damage and preserve the building,” Sweeney said. “That’s the key to the whole bond … I’m not spending money to replace the bus barn. I just want to show that if it’s happening there, it’s going to happen at the high school. We have to stabilize the high school’s foundation.”
In September of 2018, CHS put in a new floor through most of the school, in part to cover up cracks visible from the shifting. Sweeney made it clear that the high school is safe for students right now and the goal is to make sure it continues to be a safe place.
“We have to get ahead of it before it becomes like the bus barn,” Philley warned.
Sweeney pointed to the Myrtle Point School District where the older half of its high school was declared condemned due to a shifting foundation that rendered the building unsafe and said, “We don’t want that to happen here. We have to be proactive.”
Stabilizing the gym
In the 1950s when the CHS gym was built, Sweeney described the town as one of the wealthiest in the state.
“There was a lot of timber money and had 8,000 residents,” he said. “It was a different world.”
That world built the existing gym, but made the back wall free-standing or a “false wall.” This means it can pop right out in order to build a second gym.
“Dreams were big,” Sweeney said. “Then funds were small and the second gym never happened … Now if a seismic event were to happen, it will pop out.”
Because there is a false wall at the back of the gym, Philley said there are yearly water issues and leaks that need to be addressed. Not only is this problematic for anyone using the gym, but CHS is intended to be a community hub after a disaster occurs.
“But if it’s on the ground, it won’t be very helpful,” Sweeney said. “This place is where we are going to house people, feed people, and school showers will be available. It has to stay standing … And if the cafeteria slides off into Cunningham Creek, it won’t be helpful either.”
In addition to fixing the existing gym, Sweeney hopes to use the potential money to build a brand new gym at Winter Lakes High School.
“Right now (students) are having to take a bus to the Community Center or Winter Lakes Elementary,” Sweeney said. “There’s no real good place in town for Winter Lakes High School to have a graduation or dance.”
HVAC and Wellness Center
The district hopes to use the potential $16.5 million to replace CHS’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. It also hopes to spend some of that money on constructing a brand new Wellness Center as a place to house student support services for mental and physical health.
“It would be a place for different members of the healthcare community to come and interact with students,” Philley described. “If we can add additional nursing to the district, it’d be a great place for it.”
As it is, he said some students struggle every day with being successful academically because of their mental or physical health. To support these students, the district hopes to strengthen needed services.
“We do have supports here, but currently with our building configurations it’s hard to get outside agencies to come here to meet with kids because we don’t have the space,” Philley said. “We would like to have more interaction with the local healthcare community … If we could partner with agencies to work with students, even if it’s just a few days a week in schools at a centralized place that’d be ideal.”
Philley added that the South Coast has a high rate of student absenteeism as well as a short school year. This means that if students miss a couple days a month for various health needs, then over the course of many years students could “really have some gaps.”
“We want kids to be in school as much as they can be,” he said.
Bond Committee
Anyone living within the Coquille School District boundaries is invited to join the Bond Committee. The group’s first meeting is Wednesday, March 4, in the School Board Room at Lincoln Elementary at 6 p.m.
“There’s a lot of passion in the community for (CHS) to be viable for a long time,” Sweeney said. “We’re trying to continue to make sure this building will easily survive another 50 to 75 years. That’s the goal of this bond … We want to work with the community to make sure that happens.”
