COQUILLE — The Summer Lunch Program has started in the Coquille School District, but benefits children as far away as Powers.
“This program is important because a lot of these kids don’t have a means to get food and this may be their only meal until we show up the next day at lunch,” said Marcie Gallagher, Coquille School District’s food service director.
On average, 125 meals are served a day with the most children coming to be fed in Powers. Last year, the program fed an average of 26 children a day in Powers alone.
The program has been up and running since June 17 and will continue until Aug. 23, Gallagher said. Any children aged 1 to 18 can participate.
“We travel to eight different sites between Coquille, Myrtle Point and send food to Powers every day,” she said.
Lunch is served starting at Coquille Valley Elementary at 11 a.m. Lunch lasts for 15 minutes at each location because the food service van moves on to 5th Street Park by 11:15 a.m.
From there, they go to the Coquille pool and library, then to the Myrtle Point Rotary Park, Myrtle Point Library, Myrtle Point City Park, then back to Lincoln Elementary by 1:30 p.m. In Powers, lunch is served at the Powers Library.
“We meet the requirements needed for meal components, with whole grains and milk,” Gallagher said. “We’re excited to run the program again and see it as a huge need for the kiddos in our communities. We hope every kid will participate.”