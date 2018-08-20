COQUILLE — As Superintendent Tim Sweeney always says, “It’s a good time to be in Coquille.”
He said it again this week when the announcement came out that the Coquille School District was scrubbing all sports fees for parents. Now, students can participate in any sport in any season without having to spend a dime.
The idea to do this began a few years ago, but Sweeney really began pursuing it when he approached school boardmember Matt Rowe just this last spring. According to Sweeney, Rowe liked the idea.
“We took it to the full board in May and they 100 percent supported it,” Sweeney said. “When we looked at how to make this happen, we saw the amount of money we receive from families and that it was less valuable to us as a district than to our families who need the money.”
Sweeney said that the district was pulling in $2,300 in sports fees every year and that about a third of the money was coming in from the district’s Booster Club in scholarships for families who couldn’t afford the fee. The idea behind getting rid of the sports fee would mean that the Booster Club would be able to do other things. Some of those other projects include track resurfacing and pole vault pits.
“This has freed up the Booster Club to do more and freed up families financially,” Sweeney said.
He recounted a conversation with one parent who had three kids in the high school and one in junior high. That parent was paying $75 per child per season so they could play sports.
“So that was $225 each and another $100 give or take for her junior high kid,” Sweeney said. “That’s a lot of money for a family. Not having to pay that means it goes back into their family fund instead of the school fund, so it helps them out quite a bit.”
The district is covering those new athletic costs in its general fund.
“This is a cost we feel is important enough to absorb in the district and goes along with what the board has been doing for several years now,” Sweeney said.
Coquille's cross country coach Kori Frasier attributed this waiver to why she is seeing more students sign up to play this year.
"I think this is good," she said. "It's not a burden and now kids can take the money to buy better shoes, especially when you talk cross country and they need spikes or flats. There won't be a financial hindrance now, which can be a bear for some families."
The Coquille School Board has been working on making school affordable for families, not a burden. For example, as Sweeney pointed out, the district purchased over 1,300 college credits for its students and then began paying for student meals three times a day.
“We covered those costs,” he said. “We are focused on supporting our families. The board has been moving in that direction for a few years now.”
When the news made it to the district’s Facebook page, the reaction was positive. Sweeney said the district has 1,200 students and last he heard the post had 36,000 views.
“I know that for Coquille, for us for now, it was the right thing to do,” he said. “I would say we can financially support this for at least a decade, barring a huge financial crash of the economy. I don’t see us having to go back to our parents any time soon. Right now it is a pretty healthy economy, it is just hard to justify adding this burden to families when the state is working so hard to give us what we need as a school district to run our district.”
And, as always, he added, “I think that it is a great time to be in Coquille right now.”