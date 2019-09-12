COQUILLE — The Coquille School District has purchased the United Valley Christian Academy building.
The campus will become the new Winter Lakes Elementary School, according to a press release sent out by the School District. The $300,000 purchase was approved during this week’s School Board meeting, “after months of thoughtful consideration.”
The property will be paid off over 10 years, the release said. It is located on NOrth Fir Street about two blocks from the Coquille Junior/Senior High School.
One of the reasons for the purchase is to make room for more students.
“This morning … I see that our enrollment is at 1,306 across the district,” wrote CSD Superintendent Tim Sweeney in the release. “If past performance is an indicator, by Sept. 30, we will have about 25 more students in the district ... By January we will add another 60 students. With space already a very real issue in almost every building in the district, this allows us to have some wiggle room for growth.”
You have free articles remaining.
The School District hopes to move students onto the new campus no later than January after some things are “spruced up.”
The release said that staff will be busy setting up technology and cleaning the playground in preparation for classes to start after the new year.
Once the brand new Winter Lakes High School opens this month and the district has moved the Winter Lakes Elementary students to the newly purchased campus, the district will move district offices to the old Winter Lakes location at Pioneer Methodist, the release said.
“This will open up several classrooms for Lincoln Elementary to continue to grow,” Sweeney wrote. “As I discussed at our welcome back meeting, I believe in the very near future we will need three classrooms for pre-K, four classrooms for kindergarten, four classrooms for first grade, plus rooms for student support services. This purchase allows for that growth to take place.”
And as Sweeney always says, “It is a very exciting time here in Coquille!”