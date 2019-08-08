COQUILLE — As the new school year gets closer, the Coquille School District looks forward to some changes.
“A lot of energy is being put into the new Winter Lakes building, so that is where we are spending much of our focus,” said Superintendent Tim Sweeney, but added that he is excited to see some new training for staff, new curriculum and new ideas.
For the 2019/2020 school year, the district spent $48,000 on new social studies books for grades 6 through 12.
“We’ve been disjointed in the past with our social studies program and are trying to get another approach to that so it’s seamless grade level to grade level,” Sweeney said. “The new books and support material will be a good step for us.”
One of the biggest changes to the new school year is one that won’t necessarily be seen by the public, just the teachers. For the last three to four years, the district has been creating more teacher leader opportunities. This is where teachers have more say where the district is going.
“We have two areas where we’ve worked on our curriculum,” Sweeney said. “That is technology and getting to the Next Generation Science standards.”
What is being called the “Technology Team” is comprised of teachers representing each school in the district. The team’s purpose is to give other teachers training on new technology being used in the classroom. That new technology includes the district’s wireless access, Chrome books and smart boards in every classroom.
“We’ve done a great job getting one-to-one student technology, but not done a great job teaching teachers how to be more effective with that,” Sweeney said. “We have students that are really strong at all the Google stuff, but our teachers need more support to catch up in a lot of ways with our students. It’s always going to be that way from here on out because once you become familiar with something and get used to it, then the next generation comes along and you have to retrain yourself to keep up. That’s a challenge.”
When Sweeney talked about this with the school board, he pointed out that the board members likely all used Facebook, something that students don't actually use.
“Students think Facebook is an old person’s platform,” Sweeney said. “It’s a continual cycle trying to keep up with the cutting edge.”
Helping with that are younger teachers entering the district, but hard to keep around. Statewide, 41 percent of teachers leave the profession within the first three years.
At the Coquille School District last year, 17 teachers in their early to mid-20s worked their first or second year. Sweeney pointed to the statewide statistic when he said that all 17 of those teachers are going to stay.
“That’s a critical piece,” he said. “We’re working with these teachers to work with our students to get better at this technology that the students are more actively using. For us to retain all 17 teachers is huge for us.”
Another part of Sweeney’s vision for teacher leaders in the district was asking teachers what professional developments they needed. One idea that came up was how to use the Google platform more effectively.
“From that now, during in-service week, we are taking a day for the technology team to work with teachers and education assistants to get them used to the technology,” Sweeney said. “We tried to implement this last year, the team was scheduled to go to a conference in Seattle, but then the storm hit and no one got to go. We were delayed in implementing this, but it is a focus of the district and we’re excited.”
Not as far along as the technology team is the science team, which is going to get the district up to the Next Generation Science standards.
“We haven’t done anything to unify science at the district for kindergarten through 12th grade,” Sweeney said. “One teacher at Coquille High School sat down with his principal and asked if we could create a team to address this problem. I appreciate it when it’s a grassroots efforts from the teachers because then there’s so much more buy-in from the rest of the district.”
From that idea came the science team, which will work on building a unified plan for kindergarten through 12th grade. Sweeney anticipates that plan to be formed mid-September or early October.
“There probably won’t be implementation this year, but we will have a plan and move forward as a team,” he said.