COQUILLE — Two Coquille High School students met with Governor Kate Brown this week to explain what the proposed $8.8 billion school funding would mean for their district.
Coquille School District Superintendent Tim Sweeney joined them in Salem, along with parent Katherine Domenighini, to also meet with other South Coast elected officials including Representative Caddy McKeown, State Senator Arnie Roblan and Representative David Brock Smith.
“It was a full day for us,” Sweeney said.
They were invited to make the trip as delegates for the district by the Oregon School Board Association’s Lobby Days. This gives education advocates a chance to come face-to-face with “education decision makers,” said an OSBA article on the meeting.
“The Joint Ways and Means Committee co-chairs’ 2019-21 budget framework, the basis for state spending decisions, proposed $8.87 billion for the State School Fund, $100 million less than the governor’s budget proposal in November,” the write-up said.
The OSBA quoted Sweeney, who said this reduction would mean $300,000 less for CSD.
If the current proposed budget by the Legislature is approved as is, it would mean that CSD would have to trim programs and “make hard choices,” Sweeney told The World.
The CHS students who made the trip were juniors Sammie Huffman and Lucas Dane. According to Sweeney, both did well in sharing personal stories on how the smaller class sizes, maintained by the district over the years, impacted them. Not only that, but Huffman talked about the importance of mental health support that was just recently returned to the district and why it needs to be funded so it can stay.
“She shared some stories of tragedies of teens in the area who made the decision to end their lives,” Sweeney said. “We had three in Coos County this year and the (representatives) needed to hear that. Kids need support at a young age.”
Domenighini talked about how her child, while in the first grade, required help dealing with separation issues so they could come to school and be successful.
“It’s a difficult time right now to be a teenager with a lot of pressure with social media,” Sweeney said. “The kids are feeling it.”
After meeting with Gov. Brown and the other South Coast elected officials, Sweeney said he left feeling that the suggested $8.8 billion is not what anyone wants as a final number and are “optimistic that we can do better,” he said.
“I got the feeling people want to put more money into the Measure 98 fund, now called the High School Success Fund,” he said. “Last time it was funded at 60 percent and now some want to fund it at almost 100 percent. That would be an important step for us.”
Sweeney pointed out that for the Coquille School District to maintain what it’s doing right now, it would need to see a state budget of $9 billion.
“To go under that, we would have to make choices to trim, and mental health support would have to be rolled back,” he said. “We talked a lot about not going backward, but continuing to go forward. I can’t emphasize enough how hard the legislature has worked to fund schools, we’re so close to where we need to be, and I appreciate their efforts … but I’d hate for us to go back.”
Meanwhile, the trip was a first for Dane, who had never seen the state capitol before.
“For his first visit, he got to meet the governor,” Sweeney laughed. “He was pretty wide-eyed.”