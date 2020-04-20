COQUILLE — As students and teachers get used to distance learning, the Coquille School District is keeping track of how well students are focused working from home.
So far, the district has handed out almost 250 Chromebooks. Many are being shared among students in the same household.
As a result, said district Superintendent Tim Sweeney, “We’ve had 464 students log in and visit 235,000 websites. Of those, 51 percent are education-related searches, while 24 percent are Google searches. So, 75 percent are education-related.”
Another use for the Chromebooks has been for Google docs, which is Google’s version of Microsoft Word.
“If you consider that it’s just been a week since we started (distance learning), it’s really good that these (Chromebooks) are being used the way we intended them to be,” he said.
At the same time, not every student or family has had an easy time with the switchover to distance learning. In January, the district had just opened its $5 million Winter Lakes High School. Although the alternative Winter Lakes program is mostly online, the brick-and-mortar building was meant to serve as classroom space and an expansion of the district’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses, as well as a facility for shower and laundry use. Those facilities mainly benefited students who were either homeless or in some other difficult living situation.
Now that the brand-new building is closed — after barely being open — the facilities intended to help some of the most vulnerable students are no longer available.
Two weeks ago, Sweeney said that 15 percent of students had trouble communicating with the district from home. To meet their needs where they are, the district is extending its resources to reach them.
One teacher in particular has taken on more than her fair share to help these students, said Sweeney.
“Brenda Goble has taken it upon herself to meet as many of our homeless and pregnant teen students as she possibly can. She is out … delivering formula, diapers, meals, clothes, educational materials.
“She has gone out of her way to find the folks that need the most support ....”
Goble, a CTE teacher of cosmetology at Winter Lakes High School, also serves as the district’s Pregnant and Parenting Liaison. Although she has a list of 35 students to make contact with, she is still working hard to keep track of students as a liaison for the district.
“I have an in-depth questionnaire that asks how are you taking care of yourself and your child, what’s your living situation,” Goble said. “I call them, even though they are supposed to sign this form, but under the circumstances we’ve been doing this by the phone.”
Because of the questionnaire, said Goble, she gets a feel for what resources these students need.
Oftentimes, they are resources the district would have normally provided, such as food, clothing, and hygiene products. If the students have other needs, such as finding a better place to live, she connects them with the proper resources.
Since distance learning began, Goble has made trips to deliver baby clothes and diapers, as well as to take students to the district’s Clothes Closet. That’s where donated clothing from the community is made available for students to select at no cost.
“It’s hard to learn if you’re worried about whether you can feed yourself or feed your kid,” she said.
“For some kids, the change they need in their lives is that diploma or those college classes. It matters. You can’t have them learn if they have things in their lives that will hamper that learning.”
Sweeney said he sees the community stepping up much like Goble does. After the national Centers for Disease Control advised the public to wear masks, he said, the Coquille Christian Community Church made cloth masks for every employee at the district, which were handed out last week.
