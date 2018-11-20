COOS COUNTY — The Coos Watershed Association is celebrating its new office location.
The public is invited to an open house on Friday, Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 300 Central Ave. in downtown Coos Bay. The new office is on the ground floor of the Hall Building.
The open house is also welcoming its new executive director, Haley Lutz.
“A Coos County native, Haley fine-tuned her watershed leadership skills as the coordinator of a north coast watershed association after earning her master’s degree in environmental and natural resource law,” said a press release about the event.
Lutz and CoosWA board members will be present during the open house to talk about their mission and the nonprofit’s local projects.
The event is “in conjunction with the December Wine Walk,” the release said.
For more information about CoosWA, visit cooswatershed.org and https://www.facebook.com/cooswa/.