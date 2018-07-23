NORTH BEND — The North Bend School District has been compelled to release two of the three public records requests to former high school principal, Bill Lucero in an order by Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier.
In the order released Monday to The World, Frasier explained the law to the district on why the public deserves to see the documents.
“The public records request is tied to a controversy that has had wide media and public interest not only in Coos County but throughout the State of Oregon,” wrote Frasier in a letter to both the district and Lucero’s attorneys at RI Law Group in Clackamas, Ore. “It surrounds allegations made against Mr. Lucero, who at the time in question, was the principal of the North Bend High School.”
Those allegations included Lucero forcing at least one student to read the Bible as punishment, as well as discrimination against two students due to their sexual orientation. The resulting settlement between the district and the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon forced Lucero to take a demotion as the new vice principal at the middle school.
However, since then Lucero hired a law firm to help him get his job back at the high school, as well as seek monetary damages from the district. Before litigation, his attorneys requested eight items in a public records request which were denied initially, then filled aside from three that then went on to Frasier for a ruling.
But even when Frasier asked the district to supply him with copies of the records to determine if they were public record, he wrote in the July 23 letter that, “The District chose to not supply me with those records as the District estimated it would take at least one week or longer to supply the records to me as key personnel are out of the office during July.”
The district asked if they could be “excused” from giving those documents to Frasier but instead “describe the records by their nature and substance in formulating their response,” the letter read.
“Since I am required to rule on such petitions within seven day of the receipt of the petition, I will allow the District to proceed as requested,” Frasier wrote. “However, as the District bears the burden in most of the claimed exemptions, by not supplying me with even some examples of the records in question makes my job much more difficult.”
The records Frasier has determined must be made public by the district:
- All records between or among current board members and/or between or among (Superintendent) Bill Yester and any current board members relating to the district’s settlement with the ACLU of Oregon in relation to Hailey Smith and Liv Funk
- All records addressed to or received by Yester and any current board member that mentions Lucero
The third document that was denied by Frasier was the following:
- All records received by Yester or any board member from (school district attorney) Rebekah Jacobson related to conversations with third parties, including but not limited to the Oregon Department of Education, the ACLU, or other attorneys for Liv Funk and Hailey Smith.
Frasier explained that request #1 and #2 are public after looking at the Oregon State Statutes the district tried to use to keep them private. According to the letter, ORS 192.345(1) doesn’t cover #1 and #2 because it only applies to “records that have been prepared in anticipation of litigation, not records that have been created in the normal course of business.”
Not only that, but he pointed out that “the exemption does not apply to litigation that is concluded” and that Lucero wishes to see records related to the settlement that resulted in his demotion.
“According to the information available to me those matters have been settled,” Frasier wrote. “I can find no authority that would indicate that public records from a concluded legal matter are still exempt from disclosure if they might have some bearing on other potential litigation.”
As for ORS 192.355(1) that the district also tried to use to keep requests #1 and #2 private, Frasier explained that Lucero is seeking facts used by the board that removed him as the NBHS principal.
“… (F)acts in such records are not exempt from public inspection,” Frasier said. “… I find that the public interest in knowing what happened outweighs any potential chilling effect that disclosure might create. In this case there have been allegations made of discrimination at North Bend High School based on sexual orientation and race. The public certainly has an interest in knowing what has occurred at the High School, who was responsible if in fact discrimination occurred, and what the District intends to do to remedy the problems if they exist.”
The district also tried to hide request #1 and #2 under ORS 192.355(2)(a), which Frasier said is “not applicable” because Lucero is not looking for personal information, but instead what the district used that ended in his demotion.
“Persons making such complaints should know that in making such a complaint the facts in the complaint will become public,” Frasier wrote. “Indeed, the identity of those making some of the complaints is already public knowledge… I further find by clear and convincing evidence that in this particular case that the public interest in this case requires disclosure in this particular instance. As previously stated, the public interest in this case is great.”
Finally, Frasier said that ORS 192.355(9) doesn’t apply in keeping request #1 and #2 private because private information that can personally identify students protected under FERPA can be redacted.
As for request #3, exemptions listed by the district apply.
“The attorney client privilege is one of the most important privileges recognized by American jurisprudence,” Frasier wrote. “It is intended so that communications between a client and the client’s lawyer can be open and frank so that the best legal advice can be given to the client without fear that whatever is revealed in those conversations will later be revealed to the disadvantage of the client.”
Frasier has ordered the district to fill requests #1 and #2, with the exemption of communication with their attorneys, with personal information redacted.
“If any party is dissatisfied with this ruling, the party may seek review of this order in the Coos County Circuit Court,” Frasier wrote.