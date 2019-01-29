COOS BAY — Coos Bay is receiving a $2 million grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to Schools program to install sidewalks leading up to schools in Eastside.
“I think it’s awesome that the city received that grant," said Bryan Trendell, Coos Bay School District superintendent. "It’s going to improve the Eastside area, but it’s also going to improve access to the new school and the renovated Millicoma school."
Sidewalks will be installed on the north and southbound areas of 6th Avenue from the Isthmus Slough Bridge to D Street, then on the westbound side of D Street to Second Avenue, and finally up the northbound side of Second up to Millicoma Intermediate School.
It is important to note that these sidewalk improvements will also benefit the new Eastside Elementary School, which will begin construction this spring. Funding for the new school comes from the Coos Bay School District’s approved $59.9 million BEST Bond.
Throughout the grant writing process, the Coos Bay School District provided the City of Coos Bay with information on how many students would be attending school once the new school was completed. Approximately 900 students will be going to school in Eastside once the new elementary is finished.
Along these new sidewalks, there are plans for rapid flashing beacons at crosswalks, access ramps, and bike lanes.
“The area has needed some sidewalks for quite some time and the ability to use that grant money to build quality sidewalks and bike lanes all the way from Isthmus Bridge to the new schools is going to be huge," Trendell said. "It’s a win-win for the school, for the city, and particularly the Eastside neighborhood."
The city received the maximum amount one applicant can receive from ODOT, which involved a very competitive grant process.
The recommended funding criteria posted by ODOT is that the project has a plan already assessed when applying, a visible need for safety improvements, that sidewalks would support an elementary or middle school, and that the school have a Title 1 designation.
Applications went through a thorough review process, including analysis by the Safe Routes to School Advisory Committee. Ultimately, 24 applicants and outlined 24 projects were funded, which translates into more than $15 million toward safer ways for students to get to and from schools.