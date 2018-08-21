COOS BAY — The new school year is about to begin, which means school districts are now training staff on how to deal with active shooters.
“This type of training is critical,” said Matt Schneider, national trainer with the ALICE Training Institute. “It is important people understand the realities of how these events are unfolding, what we’ve learned from past events, and that we are looking at statistics of them going up in frequency and going up in casualties.”
Schneider flew in from Idaho just to train staff members with the Coos Bay School District for two days this week. ALICE, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate, is a tried and true active shooter practice. Schneider said that there have been 15 critical killing events on places with ALICE training, which resulted in zero deaths.
“It’s an amazing stat,” Schneider said. “Of course, there is nothing out there that guarantees anything. We can’t guarantee that a place trained won’t get hit or won’t experience casualties, but we can guarantee an increase in survivability.”
Essentially, ALICE training erases what has been drilled into most people since they were very young, which is to hide under desks. Instead, it teaches people how to properly hide, run, or fight depending on where the threat is coming from.
“A trained response increases the probability of survival and eliminates the successes of these shooters,” Schneider said. “It’s important to know you can’t negotiate with someone who has no demands and these killers want the highest body count they can in the time afforded to them.”
As Schneider explained it, when the shooters step into a building or a venue, they are mentally fragile, not highly trained or highly skilled.
“We train people to take back control from these people,” he said. “ALICE gives people confidence.”
When it comes to learning how to properly hide, ALICE training teaches individuals not to hide under desks or in closest, but rather how to barricade.
“They are taught not to rely on the locking mechanism alone on a door, but to do a complete lockdown using all environmental tools at their disposal to make sure the attacker can’t enter the room,” Schneider explained.
When it comes to running, Schneider likes to have people imagine a fish going up stream.
“Shooting moving targets is difficult,” he said. “So we teach people to run in zig-zag motions, taking away the ability for the shooter to bring the gun up and do point shooting.”
Also, ALICE training covers how to run with children, or what to do when you’re with people who can’t run. Schneider used the example of a nurse in intensive care, who is responsible for patients who are unconscious.
“We teach when you run, when that is appropriate, and what to do if you can’t,” he said.
The fighting element in ALICE is more of a countering piece, of understanding that it is the last resort.
“ALICE’s version of fighting is how to interact with distractions, creating chaos, throwing things or swarming the individual,” he said. “There is power in numbers. That is our version of the fight.”
Day 1 of ALICE training in the Coos Bay School District, which began on Tuesday at Sunset Middle School, spent the morning understanding past events and looking at the data. That data included research starting in 1966 with the Texas sniper shooting.
“We spend time educating them on these past events and how fast they happen and how casualties increase if you don’t do anything,” he said.
In the afternoon, the group underwent live training scenarios designed to cement what they learned in the morning.
“It’s one thing to be in the classroom and talk about the concepts, but no one is in fight or flight mode here, so scenarios are designed to get them moving and active to see how response options work,” he said.
Day 2, which was Wednesday had the group go through ALICE’s supporting documents.
“This training is researched, so they will be able to see that,” Schneider said. “Then they will do group presentations and at the end get a certificate.”
The group of CBSD staff members will walk away as trainers themselves, meaning they can go through their classrooms to train students.
ALICE training is available for either schools or businesses. To schedule a training, visit www.alicetraining.com.