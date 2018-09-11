COOS BAY — Kids no longer have to worry about whether or not they get lunch.
In a press release from the Coos Bay School District, every elementary and middle school will “participate in an exciting effort to help end childhood hunger.”
Jodie Orr, left, and Karen McGuire prepare pizza for lunch Tuesday at Madison Elementary School in Coos Bay.
“The Community Eligibility Provision . . . is a key provision of The Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010 and allows the nation’s highest poverty districts and schools to serve all students free meals without the burden of collecting household applications,” the release said. “This alternative saves districts and schools time and money by streamlining paperwork and administrative requirements.”
At Madison Elementary, Principal Janice Schock explained that the move to make lunch free for kids also means students don’t have to memorize a six-digit number and slow down the lunch lines.
“This way they have more time to eat and have quality food so they can go play and exercise,” she said.
Not only that, but the changes are coming out of the Oregon Legislature. According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Education, the legislature shifted funding to get rid of reduced school lunch and breakfast payments for the 2018-2019 school year.
“Children in households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families . . . or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations are eligible for free meals,” the ODE release said.
ODE provided a chart showing the income bracket for families who qualify for free lunch. It showed an average household of four that earns an annual $32,630 as being eligible.
Students move through the lunch line Tuesday at Madison Elementary School in Coos Bay.
Of course, at the Coos Bay School District, every student in the Blossom Gulch, Madison, Millicoma, Sunset schools are covered.
“CEP gives food service professionals more time to focus on preparing nutritious meals our students will enjoy, and gives students more time to eat those meals by cutting down on time spent in the lunch line,” said the CBSD release. “Because these students will receive meals at no charge, our children will no longer have to worry about the stigma associated with free or reduced price status.”
At Madison Elementary, kitchen lead Jodie Orr is excited to see free lunch for all of the students. For her, she arrives at the school at 5:15 a.m. to get the kitchen ready to cook breakfast for nearly 250 students, who start showing up around 7:20 a.m. Then, she has to start serving lunch for almost 300 students at 10:45 a.m.
“It is so rewarding,” she said. “Seeing the kids and how happy they are is rewarding.”
But now that kids are “clicked” in, rather than walking by her with their six-digit number to be entered into the system, interactions with the students have changed.
“There is less one-on-one time now,” she said. “Before I would sit at the computer and I had a name with their face, would help them work with their numbers as they learned their six-digit number, and when they got it down they were excited. It was more time consuming, and this way goes faster where I stand and just click them through as they get their veggies and I make sure they have their meals.”
For the woman who is called Grandma, Lunch Lady, and Teacher, coming back to school off summer break is bittersweet just for that reason.
“They love the lunch ladies and I feel we will lose that bond now that we won’t have the one-on-one time with them,” she said. “It bothers the ones who remember me too because they want to stop and tell us a story.”
Though things have changed, Orr and her crew still find ways to have a positive impact on the kids in their school. One thing that won’t change is how they pick out students in the mornings to help serve cereal.
“We made little aprons for them,” she laughed. “They get a kick out of that.”
The CBSD press release pointed out that for the district to remain eligible for this program, including other state and federal programs, parents still need to fill out an income survey to the school office.
In an additional press release from CBSD, Marshfield High School is not included in the free lunch designation because not enough students met the needed criteria. Of course, students who do still qualify for free and reduced lunch can fill out an application. It can be found online at https://coosbaysd.sodexomyway.com/ under Meal Assistance.
For more information, call the district at 541-267-1305.