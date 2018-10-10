COOS BAY — The Coos Bay School District is extending the application deadline for its budget committee.
In a press release from the district, the term for committee seat Position 1 lasts until June 30, 2021.
“If you are interested and live within the Coos Bay District boundary, please submit a letter of interest postmarked by Oct. 29,” the release said. “You must be a registered voter.”
All applications must be addressed to Coos Bay Public Schools at the attention of the Board of Directors. Mailed applications can be sent to 1255 Hemlock Ave., Coos Bay, OR 97420.
“If you wish to know more about the Coos Bay School District’s Budget Committee and its work, please call the Superintendent’s Office at (541) 267-1310,” the release said.