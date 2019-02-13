COOS BAY — The Coos Bay School District is accepting applications for its Budget Committee.
In a press release from the district, Position #3 is open for new members with a term that expires June 30 of this year.
“Interested people who are registered voters living within the district boundary should submit a letter of interest postmarked by March 1, 2019,” the release said.
Letters of interest can be sent to Coos Bay Public Schools, Attn: Board of Directors, 1255 Hemlock Ave., Coos Bay, OR 97420.
For more information about the Budget Committee, call the Superintendent’s Office at 541-267-1310.