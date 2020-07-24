COOS BAY — The Coos Bay School District plans to reopen this fall with a hybrid schedule. The new schedule is in an effort to reduce the number of students in the classroom and follow Oregon guidelines for reopening schools.
An online option is being offered for families who would like to be at home full-time and not return to campus beginning in the fall.
The CBSD will implement a hybrid schedule to begin the school year. In this hybrid schedule, students will receive instruction through a combination of in-person and at-home learning.
Students will be physically present at school Monday through Thursday on an alternating AM/PM cohort schedule. The AM cohort of students will attend from 8-11 a.m. and the PM cohort will attend from 12:30-3:30 p.m. The times may be adjusted for transportation purposes. Fridays will be used to support students and families where needed.
Cohort placement
In order to accommodate busing, balance class sizes, and keep families together, the school district has placed students in cohorts by geographical location. Families inside the city limits and south of Newmark will be placed in the morning cohort schedule, and families north of Newmark and those outside of Coos Bay city limits placed in the afternoon cohort schedule. Parents can check which cohort their address lands by visiting: https://tinyurl.com/cbsdCohortMap.For questions, call 541-267-1310.
Fall enrollment and verification
For families who were enrolled in the Coos Bay School District at the end of last year or over the summer, the district will be collecting afterschool plans, transportation needs, and updated student information via curbside registration at all Coos Bay Schools on Aug. 26 and 27 from 8-11 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. To help save postage for kindergarten-seventh grade and Destination’s students, parents or guardians can pick up their child’s packet in advanced on Aug. 6 or 7 between 8-11 a.m. or 12-3 p.m. at the District Office, 1255 Hemlock Ave., Coos Bay. Marshfield High School Packets and those not picked up in advanced will be mailed out in the third week of August. All packets need to be returned to the appropriate school via curbside registration on Aug. 26 and 27 from 8-11 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. To enroll a new student or schedule an appointment with a notary, call 541-267-1310.
Online learning enrollment
For families who choose not to send students to traditional in-person school beginning in the fall, registration for online learning through the Coos Bay School District will be open August 3-17. To enroll a student in the CBSD online learning model, please go to https://tinyurl.com/cbsdOnlineLearning or call 541-267-1310.
