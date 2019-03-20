COOS BAY — A seat on the Coos Bay School District’s Budget Committee has opened.
The district is accepting applications for Position No. 3. The seat’s term expires June 30 of this year.
“Interested people who are registered voters living within the district boundary should submit a letter of interest postmarked by March 27,” the release said.
To apply, address a letter of interest to Coos Bay Public Schools, Attn: Board of Directors, 1255 Hemlock Ave., Coos Bay, OR 97420.
For more information, call the Superintendent’s Office at 541-267-1310.