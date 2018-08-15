COOS BAY — The new school year is almost here, but before classes begin parents need to register their kids.
At the Coos Bay School District, according to a press release, high school registration information has been mailed. However, Marshfield High School registration is next Wednesday, Aug. 22 for freshmen and sophomores. For eighth graders, seniors and juniors, registration is Thursday, August 23.
If you are a new student to the district and are to attend Marshfield, call 541-267-1402 on Monday, Aug. 20, to schedule a meeting with a counselor.
For students registering for Destinations Academy or Resource Link, registration is on Wednesday, August 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“Please bring your updated registration packet with you,” the release requested. “You can also pick up an application to those programs anytime during office hours on Aug. 22 or later.”
Welcome back information for kindergarten through 7 grade is being mailed on August 20. Teachers will be notified in the letter, according to the press release.
“For students new to the district or starting kindergarten, go to www.cbd9.net,” the release said. “There you will find information with a link to the registration packet. You can also pick one up at Milner Crest Education Center, 1255 Hemlock Avenue in Coos Bay. Turn in the packets at Milner Crest until August 21 or turn them in to the school office August 22 or later.”
For kindergarten parents, teachers will contact them in August for Gentle Start orientation, which is September 4 to 7.
Meanwhile, the first day for CBSD kindergarten is September 10, while the first day for 1 through 8 grade is September 4. All the other grades begin on September 5.
For more information, call 541-267-1310.