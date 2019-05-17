COOS BAY — The Oregon School Boards Association is awarding $5,000 for local student scholarships to the Coos Bay School Board.
According to a press release from the Oregon School Boards Association, the board is accepting the check Monday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m. at the Milner Crest Education Center.
“The board qualified for the funds under an OSBA initiative known as the Promise Scholarship Program,” the release said. “Board members completed a multi-step process including board governance professional development, a board project, and superintendent and board self-evaluations.”
“This program helps students both by providing scholars with funds and investing in board member training,” said Steve Kelley, OSBA’s director of board development, in the release. “Stronger boards are better prepared to face today’s education challenges.”
Boards who are selected are then responsible for awarding student scholarships to one or more students.
For more information on the program, visit www.osba.org/Programs/BoardDevelopment/Article/PromiseScholarship.